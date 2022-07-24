Social media erupts in celebrations after Neeraj Chopra’s historic silver at World Championships

Tokyo Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra scripted history on Sunday as he became the only second Indian and the first ever male track and field athlete to win a silver medal at the World Championships 2022 in the javelin throw final.

The 24-year-old secured the medal with a throw of 88.13m finishing second. Defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada won gold with a best throw of 90.54m while Olympic silver winner Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic took the bronze with 88.09m.

The legendary long jumper Anju Bobby George was the first Indian to win a medal — bronze — in the World Championships in the 2003 edition in Paris.

Last year, Neeraj Chopra had won India’s maiden gold in the track and field at the Tokyo Olympics. He is only the second Indian to have won an individual gold in the Olympics, after shooter Abhinav Bindra, who won it in the 2008 Beijing Games.

Chopra, since winning the World Junior gold six years ago, has spoilt Indian fans by winning a medal almost every time he has entered a competition with the historic Olympic gold being the watershed moment for Indian track and field. At Eugene, Chopra’s quest to add the World Championship medal to his CV, has made him one of the greatest ever.

Neeraj didn’t had an ideal start as he began with a foul throw and had 82.39m and 86.37m to be at fourth after three rounds. He got his rhythm back with a big fourth round throw of 88.13m, his fourth career-best effort, to jump to second place, which he held on to till the end. His fifth and sixth throws were fouls.