‘Slap in the face’: Trump on Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX halftime show as Seahawks crush Patriots

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald and quarterback Sam Darnold, left, hold the Lombardi Trophy after a win over the New England Patriots in the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game. (AP Photo)

The Seattle Seahawks won only the second Super Bowl title in franchise history on Sunday, triumphing over the New England Patriots with a 29-13 scoreline. Super Bowl LX saw Jason Myers set a Super Bowl record with five field goals while Kenneth Walker III was crowned the Super Bowl MVP, thus becoming the first running back to win MVP since Terrell Davis in Super Bowl 32.

The Super Bowl’s half-time show will also be talked about for years, thanks to a half-time performance from Bad Bunny that was criticised by US President Donald Trump and featured a real wedding.

As the Associated Press noted in a report, Bad Bunny’s representatives said that the couple who got married during his half-time performance had invited Bad Bunny to their wedding. The artist responded by inviting them to be part of his Super Bowl show. The couple took its vows during a segment where Lady Gaga joined Bad Bunny to perform “Baile Inolvidable”. Bad Bunny even served as a witness and signed their marriage certificate.