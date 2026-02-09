‘Slap in the face’: Trump on Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl LX halftime show as Seahawks crush Patriots

The Seattle Seahawks won only the second Super Bowl title in franchise history on Sunday, triumphing over the New England Patriots with a 29-13 scoreline. Super Bowl LX saw Jason Myers set a Super Bowl record with five field goals while Kenneth Walker III was crowned the Super Bowl MVP, thus becoming the first running back to win MVP since Terrell Davis in Super Bowl 32.
The Super Bowl’s half-time show will also be talked about for years, thanks to a half-time performance from Bad Bunny that was criticised by US President Donald Trump and featured a real wedding.
As the Associated Press noted in a report, Bad Bunny’s representatives said that the couple who got married during his half-time performance had invited Bad Bunny to their wedding. The artist responded by inviting them to be part of his Super Bowl show. The couple took its vows during a segment where Lady Gaga joined Bad Bunny to perform “Baile Inolvidable”. Bad Bunny even served as a witness and signed their marriage certificate.
Trump, meanwhile, criticized the NFL’s decision to have the Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl halftime entertainer. Bad Bunny sang exclusively in Spanish.
“Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World,” Trump said on social media after the Super Bowl half time show ended. “This ‘Show’ is just a ‘slap in the face’ to our Country,” which Trump claimed is “setting new standards and records” daily.
“There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven’t got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD,” he added before again urging the NFL to immediately replace its new kickoff rule. Trump said it’s “ridiculous.”
New England Patriots’ quarterback Drake Maye was the man in the news for the game after he turned the ball over three times while hounded by Seahawks. Maye was a dependable and steadying force for the New England Patriots this season. The second-year quarterback never got the chance to be that when his team needed him most in the Super Bowl.
Maye was the NFL’s most accurate passer during the regular season and finished second in MVP voting, but he was hounded by the Seahawks’ “Dark Side” defense throughout. He threw two touchdown passes but was sacked seven times, had two interceptions and lost a fumble that led to a TD by Seattle in New England’s loss on Sunday.
Maye finished 27 of 43 for 295 yards and there were few highlights before he and the Patriots finally found some traction in the third quarter. Left tackle Will Campbell gave up two of the sacks on Maye as the Seahawks sent several blitzes to his side of the line.
(With inputs from AP)