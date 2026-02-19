Ski mountaineering makes Olympic debut on snowy day as Marianne Fatton of Switzerland wins 1st gold

The sport of ski mountaineering made its long-awaited Olympics debut Thursday and crowned its first champion at the Milan Cortina Games in Marianne Fatton of Switzerland. Shortly after, Oriol Cardona Coll of Spain followed suit to take the men’s race

By: AP
5 min readUpdated: Feb 19, 2026 11:26 PM IST
FattonMarianne Fatton in action. (AP photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

They skied uphill through a diamond-shaped pattern and climbed a flight of on-slope stairs in their ski boots. Far from done, they endured more lung-searing climbing, with skis back on, and then a downhill dash to the finish line.

All the while, their course looked like a giant snow globe with Mother Nature adding to the scene.

Now that’s an entrance.

The sport of ski mountaineering made its long-awaited Olympics debut Thursday and crowned its first champion at the Milan Cortina Games in Marianne Fatton of Switzerland. Shortly after, Oriol Cardona Coll of Spain followed suit to take the men’s race.

A win for them, though, was a win for a niche Alpine sport that traces its roots back to the late 19th century.

“It’s a magical day,” said Fatton, who’s also the reigning world champion. “It’s history for our sport, and for us as athletes, and it’s wonderful.”

With snow falling, Fatton navigated the uphill-then-downhill sprint course in a time of 2 minutes, 59.77 seconds. She edged Emily Harrop of France by 2.38 seconds. Ana Alonso Rodriguez of Spain took bronze as she competed on a torn ACL.

The men’s version saw Cardona Coll jump out to a big lead and never look back. Well, briefly, on the downhill section, just to see if anyone was closing in on him.

They weren’t.

Story continues below this ad

Nikita Filippov finished with the silver, becoming the first individual neutral athlete to earn a medal in Italy. Thibault Anselmet of France captured bronze.

Ski mountaineering, which is called “skimo” for short, was voted into the Olympic program in 2021. The falling snow provided the fitting backdrop for a sport that is more than just a sprint. There are also vertical and endurance races. But not at the Olympics.

The compactness of the sprint was ideal for the Winter Games — a quick ski-jaunt up and back down. To be on the medal stand, it took weathering three rounds that last about three or so minutes each — less for the men — and that stretched their fitness to the fullest.

“I think the show today was pretty special,” said Harrop, who will be one of the favorites in the mixed team relay event Saturday. “There was a lot of suspense.”

Story continues below this ad

This particular gold medal carried a lot of weight given the stakes. Fatton claimed the coveted title of “first ever” to earn an Olympic title in their sport. Cardona Coll wasn’t far behind as the men’s race was staged 20 minutes later. Asked how the gold medal felt around his neck, Cardona Coll simply laughed: “It feels heavy.”

“There was a lot of pressure,” he said of being the favorite. “I’m relaxed now.”

Filippov, too, was feeling the pressure.

“In the social media, they said, ‘Nikita Filippov, it’s very important day today for us, because there is no medal, and he is our hope. Main hope,’” Filippov recounted. ”I was telling myself, ‘Just relax, Nikita. Do your thing and a medal will come.’”

He acknowledged the difficulty of not celebrating his country.

“It’s OK,” said Filippov, who had friends in the stands. “Everybody knows from what country I am. I’m just happy to be here and to have realized my child dream.”

Story continues below this ad

Fatton had quick transitions — from ski boots back to skis in particular — which paved the way to her gold medal. Her mom, Anna Janouskova, competed for Czechia in cross-country skiing at the 1992 Winter Games in Albertville, France.

Just being in front of the crowd was a special moment for skimo athletes.

“Standing in the start and seeing the Olympic rings on the hillside got really real,” said American Anna Gibson, who made it to the semifinal round.

The course made for entertaining theater, resembling almost a snow park of assorted obstacles.

Story continues below this ad

First, the athletes weaved their way through a set pattern before taking off their skis to climb the steps in their ski boots, storing their skis in a backpack. They put them back on for another sprint to the top.

Upon reaching the summit of the course, athletes hopped in the air to rip off their “skins,” pieces of fabric on the bottom of the skis that allow athletes to hurry uphill. After that, it was all downhill from there as they flew along the Stelvio course toward the finish line.

The individual sprints were set up in a bracket-style format. The top finishers keep advancing until they reach the final, which consists of six athletes.

“I was just exhausted after the race,” Fatton said.

It’s been a tough road for Alonso Rodriguez just to get to the start line. In September, she was seriously hurt when hit by a car while training on her bike.

Story continues below this ad

“There were times when I thought I was not going to make it,” she said. “I’ve focused on taking it step-by-step.”

 

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett: Unbeaten, Unhurried, Unstoppable
Bennett
T20 World Cup: Sikandar Raza, Brian Bennett power Zimbabwe past Sri Lanka by 6 wickets ahead of Super 8 stage
Zimbabwe skipper Sikandar Raza alongside Brian Bennett during the T20 World Cup 2026 match vs Sri Lanka. (PHOTO: AP)
ICC T20 World Cup: Varun Chakaravarthy's magic helps India complete group stage with all-win record
Varun Chakaravarthy India vs Netherlands

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement

Photos

T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
T20 World Cup 2026: NZ beat CAN by eight wickets, enter Super 8 stage
Advertisement
Best of Express
One million youth, a Quantum university, and AI labs: Naidu’s blueprint for Andhra Pradesh
Chandrababu Naidu
UK police arrest King Charles' brother Andrew on suspicion of misconduct
Andrew Mountbatten Arrested, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, Prince Andrew, epstein files, Jeffrey Epstein,
'I started crying': Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls how Jaya Bachchan saved him from angry student mob
Tigmanshu Dhulia
'I don't want sympathy': Rajpal Yadav refuses to reveal financial support received from Sonu Sood, Salman Khan
Rajpal Yadav
'Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral
Mumbai apartment rent video
Luxury brand launches ‘burnt’ white shirts for over Rs 1 lakh, netizens react: 'Doing this for years'
Vetements burnt pocket shirt price
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Zimbabwe’s Brian Bennett: Unbeaten, Unhurried, Unstoppable
Bennett
Don't force us to sing Vande Mataram. Our nationalism must encompass the believer, the dissenter and the quiet observer
Don’t force Vande Mataram. Nationalism must include dissenter and quiet observer
That awkward moment at AI Summit: Why Altman and Amodei did not hold hands
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, centre, joins hands with Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and others during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, in New Delhi. Amodei stands next to Altman.
Hardik Pandya flaunts an ultra-rare Jacob & Co. watch during the India vs. Pakistan match—one of only 25 available worldwide
hardik pandya ind vs pak watch
‘Scale, speed, and the entire stack’: Sam Altman on why India matters to OpenAI
Sam Altman and N Chandrasekaran in conversation at the OpenAI India event in New Delhi.
Advertisement
Feb 19: Latest News