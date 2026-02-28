US-Israel attacks Iran: PV Sindhu stuck at Dubai airport, Indian basketball team unable to travel onward from Doha

On her way to Birmingham for the prestigious All England Open starting on Tuesday, star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu is stuck at Dubai airport, while the Indian basketball team that is in Doha, Qatar unable to proceed with their onward travel after operations were suspended in multiple cities following missile strikes by Israel and the US on Iran.

Elsewhere, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is also working on alternate flight plans for players and officials returning from the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka amid the disruption.

According to Reuters, airspace over Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Israel and Bahrain is virtually empty after Israel confirmed it had struck Iran and the US military launched a series of strikes on targets in the country. Iran has retaliated with a salvo of missiles. Witnesses reported explosions across the Gulf, including in Qatar’s Doha — which hosts the largest US military base in the Middle East — as well as in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.