‘Can’t hear you over my 7 Olympic medals’: Simone Biles hits back at critics

Simone Biles, saying she is still hearing some negative comments about the way she pulled out of several events at last month’s Tokyo Olympics, posted a fiery message on her social media accounts on the weekend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles)

“I’m proud of myself and the career I’ve had thus far. this Olympics doesn’t erase the past accomplishments I’ve achieved nor does it define who I am as an athlete,” Biles said in her post.

Biles continued, “I’ve pushed through so much the past couple years, the word quitter is not in my vocabulary. for some of you that may be how you define me but keep talking because I can’t hear you over my 7 Olympic medals which tied me for the most decorated gymnast EVER as well as most decorated American gymnast.”

READ | How America is divided after Simone Biles’ withdrawal from Tokyo

Biles had said a mental block caused her to have the “twisties” while competing in Tokyo.

Biles eventually came back to the floor and won bronze in the balance beam, which she later said meant “more than all of the golds.”

While Biles’s decision to pull out of some events was hailed by some, there has been continuing criticism as well. Charlie Kirk, an American conservative activist and also the founder of Turning Point USA, has called the gymnast a “selfish sociopath” and “a shame to this country”.