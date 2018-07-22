Silver lining for wrestler Sachin Giri: From selling milk to shining on mat

Sachin is not all disappointed by this performance. (Source: File) Sachin is not all disappointed by this performance. (Source: File)

For most of his childhood, Sachin Giri sold milk with his father in Uttar Pradesh’s Tendvi village. He would do so in the morning, break for school, and resume later in the evening. The routine continued till one day Sachin confessed to his father a desire to wrestle. Hansraj Giri, a former wrestler himself, asked his son to join the village akhada that very day, and, in the 11 years since, has never requested his help in any household chore.

Sachin too worked hard at the akhada and began competing in local mud-dangals. For the next five years, Sachin rose in the ranks, winning most of the dangals in and around Varanasi. He would give the prize money to his father who brought him dry fruits and waited for the day when his son will win a medal for India.

Hansraj’s wait ended on Saturday when Sachin won his first ever international medal at the Junior Asian Wrestling Championships in New Delhi. The 19-year-old added a silver to India’a two silvers and a bronze medal on the penultimate day of the tournament. His compatriots Naveen Sihag and Vishal Kaliraman finished second while Karan Mor ended with a bronze. The fifth Indian wrestler on Saturday, Nasir Hussain finished seventh.

“It feels great to win the silver medal but gold would have been better,” said Sachin after the final bout. “I was preparing for that only and had the chance as well but the Iran wrestler a good grip of my legs and I could defended the leg lace. I should have performed better in the final.”

Sachin made a great start to the day by defeating Mukhammadrasul Rakhimov, an Asian cadet silver medallist from Uzbekistan, in the first bout before winning his semi-final against Korea’s Dongmin Shin by fall. Silver assured, Sachin fell one step short of topping the podium as 2016 World Cadet silver medallist Sajjad Gholami of Iran defeated him via technical superiority.

“I think he was overconfident before the final bout,” Ravindra Mishra, Sachin’s coach in Varanasi, said. “He had wrestled very well in the morning and won some good bouts. But the final was very tough for which he should have done better. His leg defence is zero and we are still working on it. But a silver medal is a good start,” .

It was Mishra who witnessed the spark in Sachin five years back at a local dangal in Varanasi. He saw how Sachin dominated his opponents on the mud and asked him to join the Diesel Locomotive Workshop in Varanasi. Since that day, Sachin moved to Varanasi for freestyle training on mat. Sachin has never wrestled at the cadet level. During his junior years, he wrestled at two nationals, winning a bronze and a gold medal.

“He has been good on the mat. His upper body has a lot of strength as he had no shortage of milk and ghee from his home. Now he has to build his technique especially the leg attacks. He will now try to better this performance at the Junior World Championships,” Mishra says.

But Sachin is not all disappointed by this performance and neither is Mishra. They know that gold medal would have been an ideal finish but this will help him go a long way and help his family as well.

“He has five sisters and the poor background doesn’t help help him much. Now with this medal, more job offers will come his way and he would be able to earn more for his family. He has made small contributions to his family through his earning from the dangals. Now he needs a job,” Mishra says.

