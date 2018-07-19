Short of his personal best, Neeraj Chopra finishes as the best

Neeraj Chopra bagged gold at the Sotteville Athletics meet. (Source: File Photo) Neeraj Chopra bagged gold at the Sotteville Athletics meet. (Source: File Photo)

NEERAJ CHOPRA was among the two elite athletes who were given special exemption from the Inter State Meet, the selection trials for the Asian Games, held in Guwahati in April. Neeraj, and most importantly his coach Uwe Hohn, did not want any further interruption to their training programme especially after a “long break” after the Commonwealth Games.

After a few short stints with Uwe Hohn, the first and only athlete to cross the 100m mark, Neeraj decided to train under the German in Finland with other campers since May. Their partnership seems to have clicked as Neeraj produced a gold-winning throw at the Sotteville Athletics Meet on Tuesday. Neeraj took the top spot with a 85.17m hurl ahead of Moldova’s Andrian Mardare (79.31m) and Edis Matusevicius (79.31) of Lithuania. Although the Germans were missing from the pool, the meet had London Olympic Champion Keshorn Walcott, who finished a dismal fifth.

Neeraj’s winning throw in France was about 2m short of his personal best of 87.47m, he achieved in the Doha leg of the Diamond League, but Hohn insists it was part of the plan. “We know that he needs to be in top shape in Jakarta and so that’s the plan. We knew this is how he would perform here. What we have understood from his throws yesterday is that he can easily add a few more metres to his throw,” Hohn told The Indian Express.

On his arrival, Hohn had clearly stated that that there were certain niggles in Neeraj’s technique that needed to be ironed out. And the German is pleased that an uninterrupted training stint in Finland has helped him address these niggling issues.

“The areas that we worked on were power and technique. We did a lot of lifting an false throws. Earlier, he was putting more stress on his elbow and that caused problems. Now he lifts his hands much higher and gets his shoulder under the javelin, reducing the strain on his elbow,” Hohn explained.

Neeraj has returned to Finland where he will resume training under Hohn. The Panipat lad says he did not set any targets for this meet and his ultimate goal will be perform well at the Asiad. “I have been training really hard and happy with how the things are moving.”

The 20-year-old is likely to take part in another meet before taking the flight to Jakarta. As far as visiting home is concerned, Neeraj will have to wait a bit longer. “I’ll be able to go home only after the Asian Games.” Hopefully with a gold medal around his neck.

