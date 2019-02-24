Toggle Menu
Shooting World Cup: Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold in 10m air rifle, secures Olympic quota for Indiahttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/sport-others/shooting-world-cup-saurabh-chaudhary-gold-10m-air-rifle-olympic-quota-manu-bhaker-5598800/

Shooting World Cup: Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold in 10m air rifle, secures Olympic quota for India

Saurabh Chaudhary continued India's gold rush on Day 2 of the ISSF Shooting World Cup in New Delhi, shattering World Record to finish top of the 10m air rifle men's event on Sunday.

saurabh chaudhary-
Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold at ISSF World Cup 2019. (Source: Screenshot)

Saurabh Chaudhary continued India’s gold rush on Day 2 of the ISSF Shooting World Cup in New Delhi, shattering World Record to finish top of the 10m air rifle men’s event on Sunday.

The 16-year old, competing in his first World Cup, won the Men’s 10m Air Pistol event with a World Record score of 245.0 after some phenomenal shooting. Along with this, he secured an Olympic quota for India. Olympic quotas are reserved for the top two spots.

With a loud cheer from the home crowd, Saurabh began with a good start, making 51.2 in the first of the five series. Except one below-par shot, all his shots were above 10, taking the joint-top spot after the first five shots.

The Asian Games gold medallist then maintained his lead and after ten shots, Saurabh stood at the top with 102.2 points. With another 10.5 and 10.4, Saurabh increased his lead to 4.4 points.

Also read: Who is Saurabh Chaudhary?

The home crowd was ecstatic to see the 16-year old’s dominance as he increased his lead at the top to 4.8 points after 16 shots. He finally declared himself the winner with Damir Mikec taking the silver with 239.3 points. The bronze medal was bagged by Wei Pang of China, who managed 215.2.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 ISSF World Cup 2019: India pistol coach Pavel Smirnov miffed with range official's interference
2 Shooting World Cup Live score streaming, Day 2: Saurabh Chaudhary wins gold in 10m Air Pistol final
3 NBA: Without James Harden, Houston Rockets stun Golden State Warriors 118-112