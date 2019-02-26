Shooting World Cup: Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Air Pistol medal winners to reimbursed for non-availability of Olympic quotas

Medal winners in Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event will be reimbursed any expenses they may have incurred during the New Delhi World Cup by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF). The International Olympic Council (IOC) had revoked Olympic quotas from the event after two Pakistani shooters were not granted visas by the Indian government to travel to New Delhi for the event.

“Bearing in mind the withdrawal of two Olympic quotas in the Men’s Rapid Fire Pistol event as per an IOC decision; the OC of the ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol New Delhi 2019 has decided as a gesture of goodwill and equity to reimburse 100 percent of the expenses incurred by the medalists of the event i.e Christian Reitz of Germany, Lin Junmin of China and Kim Junghong of Korea. Suitable notifications to the athletes and federations are being sent out,” Raninder Singh, chairman of the World Cup organising committee said in a release.

The event was originally supposed to give out two Tokyo 2020 Olympic games quota places but the same were revoked as per an International Olympic Council (IOC) decision just before competitions began.

A three-member Pakistani team, comprising two pistol shooters and a manager, was scheduled to arrive in Delhi on Wednesday for the World Cup, which is also a qualifying event for next year’s Tokyo Olympics. However, the Pakistani team withdrew after they were not granted visas despite “intense last-minute attempts”, according to the IOC.

On Monday, German Reitz ended with a score of 35 while Lin Junmin shot 31 and finished second. Kim Junghong finished third with a score of 22.

Anish Bhanwala, the youngest Indian to win a Commonwealth Games gold, tarted with 3 each in the first two series before hitting all the targets in the third series. However, four misses in the next series pulled him down and it became an uphill task for him from thereon. The 16-year-old survived a shoot-off with France’s Clement Bessaguet, but a 3 in the next series was not enough to keep him in the hunt.