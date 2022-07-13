Shooting World Cup: Mehuli-Tushar clinch second gold for India

Mehuli Ghosh and Shahu Tushar Mane won India’s second gold medal in the ongoing ISSF World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun stage, beating Hungary’s Eszter Meszaros and Istvan Peni 17-13 in a hard-fought 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team encounter.

In other events, the men’s trap team won a silver while Shiva Narwal and Palak blitzed Kazakhstan 16-0 to claim bronze in the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team event.

With the impressive results on Wednesday, India have now climbed up to the joint second position alongside China, behind leaders Serbia, with two gold and 1 bronze medal.

The in-form duo of Mehuli and Tushar outsmarted the Hungarian pair of Eszter Meszaros and Istvan Pen 17-13 in an evenly poised match-up. The third and fourth place went to shooters from Israel and Czech Republic respectively.

Both Mehuli and Shahu had won individual silver medals in Air Rifle at the 2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympic Games. Since then, while Mehuli has had some success at this level, it was Shahu’s senior team debut and his first senior ISSF medal for India.

There are still five gold medals to be decided on Thursday which is day six of the competition. The Men’s and Women’s Team golds in both 10m Air Rifle and 10m Pistol will be decided along with the trap mixed team finals.