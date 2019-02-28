Shooting World Cup: Inside a champ’s uncluttered mind

It took a 16-year-old to understand the mindset of another 16-year-old.

Manu Bhaker has spent a good part of last week battling self-doubts and second-guessing her every move. On Wednesday, at the 10m firing point, she stood next to Saurabh Chaudhary, who has been the exact opposite – showing such surety and calmness that it unnerved his seasoned rivals.

Chaudhary is going through one of those rare phases of an athlete’s career where he can do no wrong. Coaches and shooters from India and abroad have conjured up multiple theory to explain his emergence. But often, in search of a narrative, one looks for the special something that separates extra-ordinary athletes from the mere ordinary ones. The initial evidence has left very little doubt that Chaudhary is a rare, special talent. But no one has been able to lay a finger, yet, on what it is that makes Chaudhary such a standout.

However, it’s not that complex really. And Bhaker can vouch for it. “Always positive… always (says) ‘hum kar sakte hai, karenge (we can do it, we will)’,” she says. It’s actually that simple. Chaudhary’s uncluttered mind and unassuming manner are taking him to places he never imagined. And with him rest the hopes of an Indian shooting contingent that’s desperate to make amends for the disappointment endured at the Rio Olympics.

If at all, that’s the only new thing one has learnt about the Indian team from the shooting World Cup that concluded on Wednesday. In almost every other aspect, the pre-tournament impressions were reinforced. The women’s 10m air rifle, in which Apurvi Chandela won gold and set world record, remains India’s strongest event while the men’s team in the same event looks shaky as ever.

In 10m air pistol, Heena Sidhu leaves Delhi with more questions than answer whereas the teenagers who broke through last year are still coming to terms with intensity of the senior tournaments, that are undergoing a makeover themselves.

Old isn’t gold

Shooting is often described as an old man’s sport (apart from equestrian, shooting had most athletes aged over 50 competing at London Olympics). But that is rapidly changing. The generous spread of teenage across various teams gives an indication of the gradual generational shift in the sport.

Almost half of China’s team was in their late teens or early 20s. An international shooting federation official termed it as an impact of the high school programme, where the sport has been vigorously promoted. Several European teams have shooters born in the 21st century, especially among the women.

India is leading the generational shift, having fielded one of the youngest teams in this World Cup. Commonwealth Games champion Anish Bhanwala, 17, couldn’t make it to the podium in 25m rapid fire pistol. Adarsh Singh, also 17, looked out of depth in his first senior tournament while Bhaker was inconsolable after missing out on the podium finish in the 25m free pistol.

In midst of all this churning, Chaudhary has shone through. This was his first senior World Cup, but it looked as if he’s been doing this for decades. He never looked overawed by the stage or distracted by the noisy crowd. It’s one aspect of his game that even surprised Bhaker, who admitted to been done in by the noise at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range and the vibrations because of it.

Chaudhary’s Zen-like precision laced with rustic sense of humour has won him many admirers. His competitors, who saw him shatter the 10m air pistol world record, lined up for selfies with him as did the young volunteers and aspiring shooters, who made the arduous travel to the range that’s in middle of nowhere. “When you get medal, then everyone recognises. Phir photo lena to banta hai,” Chaudhary says.

There have been talks about handling Chaudhary with extreme care. Suggestions have been to let him train on his own, as he has till now, and not force him into the national camps, where there is a risk of distractions. There have also been talks of keeping him, and Bhaker, away from junior tournaments.

On Wednesday, they showed why. The duo paired up to win India’s third gold medal of the World Cup, clinching the 10m air pistol mixed team title. Indeed, the team events lack the seriousness of an individual contest – Russia’s Sergei Kaminskiy skipped the rifle competition because of its exhibition-match like nature. Yet, this was an intriguing affair from an Indian perspective because it had India’s two youngest and most promising pistol shooters teaming up against the Chinese, Koreans and Ukrainians, countries with solid shooting reputations.

For Bhaker, there was a sense of satisfaction of winning at least one gold at a home World Cup. Chaudhary, however, remained dispassionate as ever.

“I just wanted to shoot well. Rest all is ok.” It looked an evasive reply. But with him, it’s actually that simple.