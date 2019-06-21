Shooting set to be axed from 2022 Commonwealth Games, women’s cricket to be included

Despite India’s strong opposition, the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) has decided to drop shooting from the programme for the 2022 edition. The CGF’s executive board included women’s cricket, para table tennis and beach volleyball instead. The decisions must be ratified by 51 percent of the CGF’s 71 member nations. The vote, likely to take place next month, seems to be a mere formality as the chances of shooting being reinstated are bleak despite months of lobbying by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF), the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) as well as former sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

Shooting has been contested at every Commonwealth Games since Kingston 1966, with the exception of Edinburgh 1970. The sport has been the source of one-fourth of India’s medals at the Commonwealth Games. Out of the 438 medals India has won at the Games – including 155 gold – 118 have come from shooting. India have won 56 gold, 40 silver and 22 bronze medals in the sport and are second on the all-time medal table behind Australia.

“Our recommendation of adding women’s cricket, beach volleyball and Para table tennis is the result of a thorough review and we believe these sports would help us to enhance the existing programme and reach new audiences, while showcasing the sports to our local community, spectators and fans across the world watching on TV,” Ian Reid, the Birmingham 2022 chief executive, was quoted as saying by British media. “It’s also a selection that could help ensure that the 2022 Commonwealth Games will be the most inclusive in history, with a potential for the largest-ever Para-sports programme, and more female medallists than ever before, representing a great story not just for Birmingham 2022, but for women’s sport in general.”

Cricket has made just one appearance at the CWG previously, with men playing in 1998 in Kuala Lumpur, where South Africa stood on top of the podium. The International Cricket Council and England and Wales Cricket Board had submmitted their bid to include cricket in the 2022 Games programme last November.

The CGF declared Birmingham as the host city in December 2017 after Durban, the original pick, pulled out due to financial constraints. Shooting features on the CGF’s list of optional sports. A host city can incorporate up to seven sports of its choice from that list in its final programme. The decision to drop shooting was primarily because the organisers were keen to include those sports for which Birmingham and the wider West Midlands region had the facilities. The closest Olympic-standard shooting range to Birmingham is in Surrey, roughly 150 miles away.

Britain’s tough gun laws, which makes it very tough for athletes to enter the country with weapons, were also a deterrent.