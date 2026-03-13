Shooters Samrat Rana and Suruchi Inder Singh added to the core group of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme

After months of waiting, reigning 10m air pistol world champion Samrat Rana, 57 kg boxing world champion Jaismine Lamboria and three-time World Cup medallist shooter Suruchi Inder Singh have been inducted into the core group of Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) after the 169th meeting of the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) on Wednesday.

The Indian Express understands that their consistent performances have prompted MOC to take notice and add them to the core list, despite updating the list at the start of the year.

One of the best Indian boxers on the circuit right now, Jaismine had a strong season last year with a World title and multiple other international medals. Her absence from the core group at the start of the year had raised eyebrows, similar to the absence of India’s first-ever Pistol World Champion, Samrat Rana, and one of the most consistent shooters, Suruchi.