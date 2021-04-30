scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 30, 2021
Most read

‘Shooter Dadi’ Chandro Tomar passes away due to Covid-19

Chandro Tomar was already 60-plus when she picked up the gun for the first time but went on to win many national competitions, even inspiring a Bollywood movie on her.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: April 30, 2021 4:02:21 pm
Dado Chandro Tomar (Twitter/JoydeepKarmakar)

Shooter Chandro Tomar, nicknamed ‘Shooter Dadi’, passed away at the age of 89 due to Covid-19 on Friday. She had been admitted to a hospital in Meerut earlier this week after she had complained of difficulty breathing.

People from various walks of life, ranging from Union ministers to film actors, have condoled her death.

Chandro was already 60-plus when she picked up the gun for the first time but went on to win many national competitions, even inspiring a Bollywood movie on her. She was believed to have been the oldest woman sharp shooter in the world.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

She took part in several competitions along with her sister Prakashi Tomar, also one of the oldest female sharp shooters in the world.

Once she got hooked on to the sport, there was no looking back as she went on to win medals at numerous competitions, all coming when Chandro was well into her 60s.

Shooter Dadi won many awards in senior citizen category including Stri Shakti Sanman presented by the President of India himself.

She had picked up a rifle by chance, after a younger member in the family expressed her interest in enrolling herself at a newly-built shooting range in their village.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Prithvi Shaw
DC vs KKR in pics: Prithvi Shaw takes Capitals to 7-wicket win over Knight Riders
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Apr 30: Latest News

x