Shooter Anish Bhanwala comes to grips with growing-up issues, clinches gold in junior World Cup

The past few months has been a period marked by struggle for Anish Bhanwala. All because of his gun, and for the most peculiar reason. It’s not that the weapon is damaged or faulty. The trouble is the 16-year-old’s growing height.

“The grip on the gun was a problem for him because his hand got bigger,” explains his coach Harpreet Singh. “He’d struggled with it for a few months and couldn’t find much consistency in his scores. But now we’ve changed it (the grip) and he’s become more comfortable.”

On Wednesday, at the Suhl-Friedberg Shooting Centre in Germany, the teenager, armed with a gun that fits nice and snug in his hand, finished first in the qualifiers of the 25m rapid fire pistol event at the Junior World Cup, and then comprehensively shot to a gold-medal finish – a whole six points better than second-placed Egor Ismakov of Russia.

This was Bhanwala’s third medal at a Junior World Cup – he’s won two gold and a bronze. For any other junior, this would be considered a massive achievement. But this was expected from Bhanwala.

Ever since he took up the sport four years ago, the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallist has risen rapidly through the ranks. It was early last year that he established himself as the country’s best bet in the rapid fire event, overtaking the likes of 2012 Olympic silver medallist Vijay Kumar. And now that he has another medal to display in his trophy cabinet, his coach asserts it shouldn’t be one he should take too much pride in.

“He’s consistently been performing at the senior level now,” explains Harpreet, a silver medallist at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, who was also the first to have spotted the young talent. “It’s good to win at such a tournament. It’s not a small stage, but it’s not a big stage either. It’s a first step, but Anish had already taken that. Now he has to push on.”

The Olympics next year is the target set for him. With a senior level World Cup coming up in August, which holds the reward of a quota spot for Tokyo 2020, Bhanwala needed to be prepared. For that, a change in grip was in order.

“The old grip was about a year-and-a-half old. That time he was about 5’5,” Harpreet says. “Now he’s about 5’10 and closing in on six feet.”

The size of the gun remains the same, as changes are made to the ‘anatomical pistol grip,’ which is the part the gun is held with and is customised for each shooter. The ‘grip’ has measured finger grooves and contours to give the gun a snug fit in the hand.

“The grip is the connection between the hand and the gun, which makes it even more important,” explains former Commonwealth Games champion Ashok Pandit. “The fingers should fit in the grooves nicely and the rest of the hand should wrap around the grip well so that there is maximum contact with the gun. There should be no hollow spots.

“Once the fitting is perfect, it helps you to understand your shots better, and you can complete your follow-through. Senior shooters are always trying to fidget around with the grip to get more out of it, so you can imagine what happens when a kid suddenly grows up and uses the smaller old grip.”

Even the minutest change to any piece of equipment for a shooter, let alone the gun, takes time to adjust to. In the three senior-level World Cups this year, Bhanwala shot qualification scores of 588 (New Delhi), 578 (Beijing) and 567 (Munich). As the tournaments progressed, it was Bhanwala’s size that changed. He couldn’t find any rhythm because the gun wouldn’t fit well in the hand.

It was only after Munich that the required change was made. Since then, he’s competed with the new grip domestically, but Suhl was the first international event.

“I didn’t really want to send him for this because it’s a junior event, but it was a good chance for him to get some more testing done with the gun,” Harpreet adds.