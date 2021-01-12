‘Shocking, disheartening’: Irfan Pathan opens up on Krunal Pandya- Deepak Hooda spat

Irfan Pathan shared his concerns after the brawl between Krunal Pandya and Deepak Hooda. (File Photo)

After Baroda all-rounder Deepak Hooda was pulled up for ‘misconduct’ and ‘walking away from responsibility’ by the CEO of the state cricket association on Sunday, former India seamer Irfan Pathan said that such incidents may have adverse effects on a player and should be avoided.

A day earlier, Hooda had written to the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) to inform them about his unavailability because captain Krunal Pandya had repeatedly abused him in front of other players and stopped him from training.

Now former India pacer Irfan Pathan, who played for Baroda for 17 years before finally moving to Jammu and Kashmir as a player-cum-mentor, shared his thoughts on the controversy and reminded that “during the difficult times of this pandemic wherein mental health of a player is of utmost importance as they have to stay in a bio-bubble as well as keep themselves focused on the game.”

In a post, on social media, the 36-year-old expressed his disappointment over the entire incident and reiterated the importance of a harmonious environment which helps the player to perform their job on the field.

Pathan also took this opportunity to remind the BCA about dropped two players who had done well in the last edition of the SMAT. Aditya Waghmode, who scored 364 runs in the previous season and all-rounder, Swapnil Singh, who had scored 216 runs and took 10 wickets were identified as two who were overlooked.

Pathan ended his statement requested the BCA to resolve all issues for the betterment of the game.

Hooda had alleged that Krunal Pandya has been trying to pull him down and also warned him that he would ensure he did not play for Baroda again.

In a mail sent to BCA, which was accessed by The Indian Express, Hooda made a series of allegations against Pandya.

“At this moment, I am demoralised, depressed and under pressure. As from last some days and at least from last couple of days, my team captain Mr Kurnal Pandiya is using abusing language to me in front of my teammates and also other states teams who have come for participation at Reliance stadium Vadodara,” Hooda, who represented Kings XI Punjab in the IPL wrote.