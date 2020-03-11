Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Shivpal Singh earns Olympic berth in South African meet

Shivpal Singh qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in men’s javelin throw after an effort of 85.47m at the ACNW League Meeting in South Africa.

Shivpal Singh in action. (Source: Twitter)

Shivpal Singh has become the second Indian javelin thrower after Neeraj Chopra to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. The 24-year-old thrower managed a throw of 85.47m (85m qualifying mark) in his fifth attempt at the ANCW meet in Potchefstroom, South Africa on Tuesday.

Shivpal, coached by Uwe Hohn, was up against a lacklustre field earning the spot with his throw. The second-best throw of the event came from Toni of Finland who recorded 80.14m in his second and only legal attempt. Anu Rani, who was taking part in her first event of the year, also put up a decent show, throwing 61.15m.

“I qualified for the Olympics today by throwing 85.47m at  Potchefstroom, South Africa. I would like to thank you all for the constant support,” Shivpal wrote on his Facebook account.

