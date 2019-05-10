Sheeraz Sheikh records perfect opening day in men’s skeet in South Korea

India’s Sheeraz Sheikh recorded a perfect 50 out of 50 in the men’s skeet competition to jointly lead a strong field of 84 shotgun shooters in the ongoing World Cup in Changwon Friday and inch closer to an Olympic quota. The other three shooters at the top of the field are from Kuwait, Argentina and Norway.

Mairaj Ahmad Khan, the only other Indian in the competition after Angad Bajwa pulled out due to health issues, shot 49 to also be favourably placed in seventh position with three more rounds of qualification to go on Saturday before the top six finalists are identified.

Sheeraz and Mairaj are aiming for the two Tokyo 2020 Olympic quota places on offer in the event, besides medals of course.

Earlier, in the women’s skeet, youngster Ganemat Shekhon shot a score of 115 out of a maximum 125 to end her qualification campaign in 21st spot. The Chandigarh shooter, who won bronze in the ISSF Junior World Cup in Sydney last year and began the day with an even chance to make it to her first senior ISSF final having shot 72 out of 75 on Thursday.

She had rounds of 22 and 21 on the day to fall short. The sixth final spot went on a score of 119.

American Kimberly Rhode continued her dominance, winning her third straight World Cup gold of the year. The two Olympic quotas in the event went to Italy, with one of them being reigning Olympic champion Diana Bacosi.