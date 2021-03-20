scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 20, 2021
Sharath, Manika seal Olympic berth in mixed doubles after winning Asian Qualification event

Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra beat world No. 8 Korean Sang-Su Lee and Jihee Jneon 4-2 in the final of Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament.

By: PTI | Doha |
March 20, 2021 3:56:13 pm
Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra (File Photo)

Star Indian pair of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra sealed the Olympics berth in mixed doubles table tennis after beating world No. 8 Korean Sang-Su Lee and Jihee Jneon 4-2 in the final of Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament here on Saturday.

The 2018 Asian Games bronze medallists staged a remarkable comeback after being two sets down to outwit the Korean pair 8-11 6-11 11-5 11-6 13-11 11-8 in a thrilling final.

Sharath and Manika had already secured their singles berth on Thursday and will now also compete as a doubles pair at the delayed Tokyo Games, to be held from July 23 to August 8 this year.

On Friday, Sharath and Manika had defeated Singapore’s Koen Pang Yew En and Lin Ye 4-2 in the semifinals to get to touching distance of making it to the showpiece.

On Thursday, all the four Indian paddlers Sharath, Manika, Gnanasekaran Sathiyan and Sutirtha Mukherjee had earned themselves singles qualification berths at the Tokyo Games.

While Sathiyan and Sutirtha emerged winners in their respective categories of the South Asian Group, Sharath and Manika sealed Tokyo berths by virtue of being the highest-ranked second-placed players.

