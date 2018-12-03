Sharath Kamal breaks into top-30 of ITTF rankings 

Veteran table tennis player Sharath Kamal has broken into the top-30 of the ITTF rankings while teammate G Sathiyan has jumped four places to reach a career-high 31st position. With 36-year-old Sharath and the much younger Sathiyan achieving a career-best rankings, the year has gotten better for Indian table tennis. Sharath held the 31st spot in the rankings for October and November before gaining a place in December.

In a path-breaking year, India won an unprecedented two bronze medals in the Asian Games held in Jakarta. Sharath and Sathiyan led India to a men’s team bronze before another unexpected bronze came when Sharath and Manika Batra finished in the top-four of the mixed doubles competition.

The other Indian in the top-100 of the men’s rankings is Harmeet Desai (100). Manika has gained a place to be 52nd in the women’s rankings and remains the sole Indian in the top-100.

India had also produced their best ever showing at the Commonwealth Games by winning eight medals, including three gold. Manika created history by winning the women’s singles gold in the Games held in Gold Coast.