Sha’Carri Richardson arrested: One of fastest female sprinters in history caught speeding over 100 mph

For the 25-year-old sprinter, this is not the first brush with law. Last year, Richardson issued a public apology to her boyfriend, Christian Coleman, after she was arrested on a fourth-degree domestic violence offense

By: Sports Desk
2 min readJan 30, 2026 11:23 AM IST
(LEFT) Sha'Carri Richardson looks on after winning the gold medal in the women's 4x100 meters relay at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo; (RIGHT) Richardson's mugshot after her arrest. ( Photos: AP, Orange County Sheriff's Office)(LEFT) Sha'Carri Richardson looks on after winning the gold medal in the women's 4x100 meters relay at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo; (RIGHT) Richardson's mugshot after her arrest. ( Photos: AP, Orange County Sheriff's Office)
Make us preferred source on Google

One of the fastest women of all time on the track, Sha’Carri Richardson, was arrested and charged with speeding in the US state of Florida on Thursday. Media reports noted that the American Olympic gold medalist was arrested for allegedly going 104 mph (167 kph) on a parkway just outside of Orlando. A report on the local NBC affiliate WESH said that Richardson posted a $500 bond and has since been released from jail.

The Associated Press quoted a spokesperson for the Orange County sheriff’s department as saying that Richardson was “dangerously tailgating and traveling across lanes of travel to pass other motorists.”

For the 25-year-old sprinter, this is not the first brush with law. Last year, Richardson issued a public apology to her boyfriend, Christian Coleman, after she was arrested on a fourth-degree domestic violence offense for allegedly assaulting Coleman at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in July. The case was reportedly cleared after Coleman declined to press charges against her.

Richardson won a silver medal in the 100 meters in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, and gold in the 4×100 relay that same year. Richardson’s Olympic medals came after she was disqualified from the 2020 Olympics when she tested positive for chemicals found in marijuana.

While she accepted a 30-day suspension from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency for the violation, her absence during the Tokyo Olympics had led to a debate over the criminalization of marijuana, given its growing acceptance and legalization in multiple states.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Serbian legend will have to make his own luck in Australian Open semifinal
Jannik Sinner will take on Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2026 semifinal. (PHOTO: AP)
Michael Nobbs, the dosa-loving hockey coach who made India one of the fitness teams, passes away
FILE PHOTO: Former India hockey coach Michael Nobbs passed away on THursday aged 72.
T20 World Cup: Washington Sundar's recovery going as per plan as he's expected to play a part at least from Super 8s stage
Sundar

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
India and New Zealand are scheduled to face off in the third and final ODI of the series at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 1:30 PM IST
In Pictures: India gear up for Indore ODI decider with intense practice at Holkar Stadium
Advertisement
Best of Express
NCP factions were ready for a Feb 8 merger announcement, process remains ‘on course’
ajit pawar and sharad pawar
‘Act never intended as a tool for idle curiosity’: Economic Survey calls for re-examination of RTI Act
RTI Act, Economic Survey 2025-26, Budget session, Economic survey, Narendra Modi, macroeconomic fundamentals, Indian economic growth, Indian economy, Indian express news, current affairs
Daldal Review: Bhumi Pednekkar comes off far too morose in serial killer thriller series
Daldal Movie Review: The film stars Bhumi Pednekkar in the lead role.
How Nikkhil Advani's Freedom at Midnight uses Mahatma Gandhi assassination not as a polarising event, but a unifying one
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Mahatma Gandhi in Freedom at Midnight.
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road; dashcam video triggers civic sense debate
Cars block ambulance on narrow Himachal road
Melania Trump’s '$75 million' documentary sells just one ticket for London premiere
Melania Trump documentary
India vs New Zealand T20I series: Previously just a six-hitter against spin, Shivam Dube no longer a sitting duck against pace
Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube in action during 4th T20I vs New Zealand in Vizag. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR BCCI)
Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner: Serbian legend will have to make his own luck in Australian Open semifinal
Jannik Sinner will take on Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open 2026 semifinal. (PHOTO: AP)
Central Public Sector Enterprises' comeback highlights need for similar reform at state level
In Central PSU turnaround stories, there’s a lesson for the states
Ajit Pawar plane crash: What a recent Parliamentary panel report said on civil aviation safety
crash
More than just a side dish: From spicy mango wedges to treacly berries, exploring varieties of pickles that define Indian cuisine
achaar, indian pickles, pickles, varities of achaar
Apple posts most profitable quarter ever as iPhone sales surge
The facade of Apple Hebbal store in Phoenix Mall Of Asia.
Advertisement
Jan 30: Latest News