Sha’Carri Richardson arrested: One of fastest female sprinters in history caught speeding over 100 mph

(LEFT) Sha'Carri Richardson looks on after winning the gold medal in the women's 4x100 meters relay at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo; (RIGHT) Richardson's mugshot after her arrest. ( Photos: AP, Orange County Sheriff's Office)

One of the fastest women of all time on the track, Sha’Carri Richardson, was arrested and charged with speeding in the US state of Florida on Thursday. Media reports noted that the American Olympic gold medalist was arrested for allegedly going 104 mph (167 kph) on a parkway just outside of Orlando. A report on the local NBC affiliate WESH said that Richardson posted a $500 bond and has since been released from jail.

The Associated Press quoted a spokesperson for the Orange County sheriff’s department as saying that Richardson was “dangerously tailgating and traveling across lanes of travel to pass other motorists.”