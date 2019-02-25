Serena Williams narrates powerful Nike ad celebrating ‘crazy’ women

Serena Williams has once again come together with Nike to create a powerful advertisement that celebrates ‘crazy’ women. The “Dream Crazier” ad, which premiered during the Oscars broadcast in the US, features a number of women athletes who have broken barriers in sports. It has collected millions of views in just a little over 12 hours.

Advertising

The one-and-a-half-minute-long video stars Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim, former WNBA star Lisa Leslie, the first woman to run the Boston Marathon – Katherine Switzer, and the US women’s national football team, along with other trailblazing sportswomen.

The ad is a follow-up to one titled “Dream Crazy,” which featured Colin Kaepernick and was first aired during the NFL’s regular season opener in September. Serena, a 23-time Grand Slam winner, serves as the ad’s narrator and urges women to show the world “what crazy can do.”

“If we show emotion, we’re called dramatic,” Williams says in the ad. “If we want to play against men, we’re nuts. And if we dream of equal opportunity, we’re delusional. When we stand for something, we’re unhinged. When we’re too good, there’s something wrong with us. And if we get angry, we’re hysterical, irrational, or just being crazy.”

Williams then goes on to describe feats by female athletes that could have been called “crazy,” including boxing, dunking, competing in a hijab and, decades ago, running a marathon. She also refers to herself in adding “winning 23 grand slams, having a baby and then coming back for more” to the list. The ad ends with her saying: “So if they want to call you crazy, fine. Show them what crazy can do. ”

Advertising

This is not the first time Nike has teamed up with Williams to deliver a message of female empowerment during the Oscars. An ad that aired during last year’s Academy Awards had her declaring in a voice-over: “I’ve never been the right kind of woman. Oversized and overconfident. Too mean if I don’t smile. Too black for my tennis whites. Too motivated for motherhood. But I am proving, time and time again, there’s no wrong way to be a woman.”