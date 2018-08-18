Saving a life more important than a gold medal: Michael Phelps on depression

Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps said that his battle with depression is now over. (Source: Reuters) Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps said that his battle with depression is now over. (Source: Reuters)

Olympic gold medallist and swimming great Michael Phelps opened up about his struggle with depression and said that saving other people’s lives who are facing the same disease is more important than winning a gold medal.

In an interview with CNN on Friday, Phelps, who has won 23 Olympic gold medals from 2000 Sydney Games to 2016 Rio Games said, “I’d like to make a difference, I’d like to be able to save a life if I can. For me that’s more important than winning a gold medal.”

Phelps has opened up about hitting a low point back in 2012, after the London Games, when he stayed in one room for days. Now married and a father of two, the 22-year old said that his battle with depression is now over. “I was able to do some pretty incredible things in the swimming pool and I struggled outside as well,” Phelps said. “There was part of my life I didn’t want to be alive.”

“Two to three weeks ago I went through a scary depression spell. This is something that’s going to continue to happen in my life.

Thanking his wife for her support, Phelps said, “(My wife) is my everything and my rock and helps me through everyday life. I definitely wouldn’t be who I am without her. She was somebody who really helped me through my most recent time. I do like who I am and I’m comfortable with who I am. I couldn’t say that a few years ago. So I’m in a very good place and just living life one day at a time.”

