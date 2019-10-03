Sarita Devi: Rolling with the punches

“My target for the World Championship is simple. It’s about giving a reply to those who keep saying ‘Sarita is too old. Sarita should retire’.”

Three-time Worlds medallist Sarita Devi’s declaration comes during a breather from the training session for the latest edition which begins on Thursday in Ulan-Ude, Russia. The 37-year-old — one of the two Indian remnants, along with Mary Kom, of the first ever women’s World Championships in 2001 — last medalled at the event in 2008.

Her best shot since came last year in Delhi, where a 3-2 pre-quarterfinal defeat left Sarita on the brink of tears. Many chalked up the disappointment as being a typical Sarita reaction to losing a close bout. Almost a year later, Sarita reveals that there were far more distressing things on her mind.

“I wanted to win a medal for my mother, who was on her deathbed. I neither won a medal nor could I meet my mother one last time,” Sarita told The Indian Express. “Three days after the event, I got word that her condition had worsened. She was waiting for me that morning, but by the time I reached she had already lost consciousness.”

Her eyes welling up, Sarita recalls the TV set up in front of her cancer-stricken mother’s bed, and how nobody in the family had the nerve to switch the channel. “Maybe it was a wrong decision to show her the bouts. I lost the bout which I won. Maybe she felt that too. She stopped eating the night I lost,” says Sarita. “Her condition got bad, and she passed away some days later.”

The conversation veers to happier times, to a more successful Worlds campaign in the Capital. To 2006, when Sarita won the 54kg gold in front of her mother.

“She sat there in the stands at Talkatora, hands on her eyes. She couldn’t watch the bouts but had to be there,” says Sarita. “There was also the feeling that our junior boxers, the future was watching. But it was mostly about the vindication, that our childhood struggles were for a reason.”

For Sarita, who spent most of her childhood weaving and helping out in the farm to support her sister and six brothers, physical activities always took precedence over academics. “My father made me strong. The son-daughter partiality isn’t as common in Manipur. I don’t know what my father saw in me. He always kept me above my six brothers. He taught me how to drive. ‘My daughter will make us proud’”, recalls Sarita. “I was 13 when he passed away. After he was gone, I realised that I had to live up to the expectations.”

After a fling with taekwondo, Sarita took to boxing. She remembers the first World Championship, held two months after the 9/11 attacks, and the days spent pleading for visa before a last-minute approval put the Indians on the flight to Scranton, Pennsylvania. Hours at the airport and a connecting flight later, Sarita landed and scampered straight to the ring.

“Direct boxing hall, change of clothes and then the ring. We were kids back then, and the whole situation was overwhelming for me. I lost the first bout.”

Mary won a silver at the event, and improved the colour a year later in Antalya. Sarita took the podium in 2005 at Podolsk, Russia; a medal which kept her from quitting. “My mother was taking care of the entire family. I tried to help with whatever financial rewards I got. That year I decided that if I don’t win a medal, I would quit the sport,” says Sarita. “Boxing was my life. But I needed a job. I would spend those days thinking ‘agar safai karne ka kaam bhi mil jaayega, 2000 rupaye ka, toh kar lungi. (Even if I got the job of a sweeper for Rs 2000, I would do that)’”

Sarita took bronze, and won gold the year later in Delhi.

***

“Just to say women’s boxing has changed since is not enough,” Sarita laughs, and gestures around the boxing hall, the regular site for the national camp.

“AC hall. AC rooms. We couldn’t imagine this when we started. There’s the foreign coach. Physios. Nutritionists. I remember wishing I had money for bandages, skipping ropes when I first joined camp. I couldn’t even ask for more pocket money because I knew the situation. Plus I wasn’t used to living outside home,” she adds. “But it all changed once women made it to the Olympics.”

Sarita is aware of her contribution to Indian boxing, and paving the way for women boxers. But missing out on an Olympic appearance irks her. The constant change in weight to try and fit into the scheme of things (At Worlds, Sarita has a gold and a bronze in 52kg, and another bronze in 54. At the Asian Championships, Sarita has won gold competing at 51, 52, 54 and 60, with a silver at 57) kept her from establishing herself in a division.

The perception in Indian boxing circles goes that while both Mary and Sarita are equally skilled, the former was born tough while the latter needs to be toughened up before events. Defeats affect Sarita, especially in bouts she believes she has won. The most infamous example being the semifinal loss at the 2014 Asian Games, followed by an outburst and one-year ban. “Jo hua, hua. Each experience teaches you something,” Sarita pauses. “The bouts which I win in the ring but lose anyway, they spur me on. I can’t stop boxing because of such things.”

There was a fleeting thought of stopping in the aftermath of her mother’s death, when she stayed at home for a prolonged period and was asked to take part in a trials to keep her spot in the national camp. “I lost, I couldn’t centre my mind. But I wrote to the officials. I am not doing well mentally. Give me a chance. Then I made the team for the Asian Championship and got a medal.”

The bronze, she says, was a reply to those who doubted her. But it didn’t merit a direct berth to the Worlds. “It doesn’t bother me. I would say it means a lot more to qualify after winning the trials,” says Sarita, who defeated 2018 Worlds bronze-medallist Simranjit as the 23-year-old moved a category down to 60kg. “She’s good. A win domestically gives you the confidence, plus it’s also nice that the young boxers get a shot.”

***

Sarita counts her blessings when it comes to support from both her families.

“I have been married for ten years now. Ek bahu ka responsibilities hota hai, chandan lagao, saari pehno, pooja karo (The duty of a daugther-in-law is to wear a saree and pray). But I have been so fortunate that my in-laws have treated me like a daughter, not a bahu,” says Sarita. “An athlete’s lifestyle is different. You’re travelling the world. Training, physiotherapy. Sometimes you wear half-pants. I have heard our neighbours pass comments… but my husband always has my back, he fights for me. That gives you so much freedom.”

Sarita believes her six-year-old Tomthil is a godsend too.

“He’s naughty, but he understands everything. He has never tried to make me stay, he wishes me luck. Bye bye karega, pappi dega, gate pe khada rahega (He will say bye, he will give me a kiss and will wait at the gate). I could see his eyes are always moist, but he has never cried. Main gaadi me fir rote rehti hun usko yaad kar kar ke. (The I cry in the car thinking of how I will miss him)”

Pivotal moments missed as a parent is a discussion Sarita can only have with fellow mothers Mary and heavyweight veteran Kavita Chahal.

“We three look at photos and think how quickly everyone’s growing up. The moments other parents videotape, record. First khana, first word. These moments all mothers get, we have had to sacrifice,” says Sarita, adding that Tomthil has given her an insight into her own mother. “It’s full circle. Now I understand why she was always covering her eyes up. I can’t imagine watching my child get into a fight. My mother missed me the way I miss Tomthil.”

The few days she gets to spend with her son, Sarita ensures that he is caught up on everything through improvised bedtime stories. “I tell her stories from my childhood. His grandmother, and how I became a boxer. My wins and losses. Thoiba told me that our son then goes around relaying the stories to his friends,” she laughs.

Any chapters missing from the bedtime story? “Yes, Tokyo. Getting there is very challenging, and I would like to be practical,” says Sarita. “But that’s the one medal missing from my cupboard. After Tokyo, I will decide if it’s time to quit. Till then, the story is incomplete.”

India at the Worlds

Mary Kom (51kg)

Mary has six World titles, but the most successful female boxer at the event has zero competing in the flyweight category. Her last appearance at the event in 51kg was in 2016, where she lost in the second round and failed to qualify for the Rio Olympics. The 37-year-old opted out of the Asian Championships to prepare for the Worlds. Given a first-round bye, the third-seed begins her campaign on October 8. Two wins will assure her of a medal and a berth at next year’s Olympic qualifiers.

Neeraj (57kg)

After taking up boxing in 2012 and making waves on the national circuit, Neeraj was sidelined by an injury. A 51kg national title three years ago got her back in the fray, and the 24-year-old kicked off 2019 with a gold at the India Open, and another at the Umakhanov Memorial tournament in August, where she beat 2016 World Champion Alessia Messiano. She muscled out last year’s silver medallist Sonia Chahal to book the ticket to Russia. 2014 54kg champion Stanimira Petrova could be a stern test in early rounds.

Sarita Devi (60kg)

The three-time Worlds medallist caught a second wind with a bronze at the Asian Championships in April and a gold at India Open a month later. The 37-year-old defeated last year’s 64kg silver medallist Simranjit Kaur in the trials for the Worlds. A first-round bye bodes well for the fourth seed, but Sarita may find the younger, stronger crop of lightweights tough to handle. Early wins could set up a showdown with nemesis from Finland, Mira Potkonen.

Lovlina Borgohain (69kg)

One of the two boxers, along with Mary, to secure a berth without trials, Lovlina earned a bronze at the last Worlds, a silver at the India Open and a gold at the Umakhanov Memorial in August. She, however, missed out on a medal at the Asian Championships. While the pressure to secure a medal and her spot will be on the 22-year-old, the third seed would be helped by a bye, which leaves her two wins away from the semifinals.

Saweety Boora (75kg)

Former World and Asian silver medallist is one of the few competent middleweights in the country, but coming through selection trials and coping with the field at the Worlds would be a tall ask for Boora. A win against her Mongolian opponent in the first round will set up a contest with European champion and second seed Lauren Price. —GAURAV BHATT