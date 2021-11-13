Sanju Samson lends a helping hand, sponsors flight tickets for young Kerala footballer

In a noble gesture, India wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson recently helped a budding footballer from Kerala and sponsored the latter’s flight tickets to Spain. Adarsh PR, who hails from Kuttamperoor in Mannar, is a left-winger and has been selected for a one-month training programme with Spanish fifth division side CD La Virgen del Camino.

Chengannur MLA and Minister for Fisheries, Culture and Youth Affairs Saji Cherian made the revelation in a lengthy post on Facebook. As of now a sum of Rs. 50,000 has been collected for Adarsh.

“It was a week ago that a young man named Adarsh, a resident of Mannar Kuttampoor, came to see me,” Cherin wrote in his Facebook post.

“A graduate student of Thiruvalla Marthoma College, he is a brilliant football player. Adarsh has got a big opportunity, but he was worried that he will lose that opportunity because of financial problems.”

“Adarsh had the opportunity to train for a month at Deportivo La Vergne del Camino, a third division league in Spain. About five matches can be played in this period. There is a possibility of getting a contract if the club or other clubs give preference to the performance.”

“This is a dream opportunity for our native football player to get the chance to play in league matches in a country which is the most important country in football like Spain. But we have to find ourselves the necessary cost for this. It was a crisis,” he added.

“Our beloved star Sanju Samson has sponsored Adarsh’s flight ticket. The well-wishers of the country and studied in their school, they have done whatever they can to help. Further, the possibilities of the sports department to pay the required amount were examined, but before that, there were technical problems as Adarsh had to leave immediately.”

“In this situation, Rs 50000 collected by Karakkad Leo Club was handed over to Adarsh today. The remaining amount was handed over to Adarsh. Adarsh will travel to Madrid the day after tomorrow. He is a big fan of ideal left-wing forward Cristiano Ronaldo. I am sure that tomorrow Adarsh will be our proud star. I wish this opportunity would pave the way for him,” he said ahead.