Sanjeev Rajput wins India’s 8th Olympic quota in shooting

Sanjeev Rajput won the silver medal in 50-metre 3-positions rifle event at the ongoing Shooting World Cup Rifle/Pistol stage in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday. With this, Rajput also earned an Olympic quota for India – the country’s eighth quota in the sport for Tokyo 2020.

Rajput was also in line for the gold medal but lost out after registering a poor final shot. The 38-year-old veteran lost out to Croatia’s Peter Gorsa by a margin of 0.2 points. He had been leading before the final round. A gold would have been his second gold in Shooting World Cups.

Rajput had been denied a chance to compete in the Rio Olympics after his Olympic quota – he had ensured a quota for India in the last Olympics as well – had been exchanged for a shotgun quota by the National Rifle Association of India. Rajput joins India’s other quota holders Anjum Moudgil, Apurvi Chandela, Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker with his silver on Thursday.

In another event at the World Cup on Thursday, Abhishek Verma and Saurabh Choudhary qualified for the final of the 10m air pistol men’s event. India have already earned the maximum of two quota places in the event. The final of the 10m air pistol men’s event is scheduled to begin at 1 am (IST) on Friday.

Elavenil Valarivan had won the gold at the women’s 10m air rifle competition in the World Cup on Wednesday.