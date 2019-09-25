Sakshi Malik left in tears, Bajrang Punia’s tactics under glare as wrestling federation poses hard questions

In a rare instance of a national sports federation coming down hard on its athletes, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has asked some tough questions to Indian wrestlers and their coaches in an impromptu meeting following their Worlds campaign.

India enjoyed their best ever edition of the World Wrestling Championship in Kazakhstan last week. Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Rahul Aware, Ravi Dahiya (all bronze medal winners) and Deepak Punia (silver) accounted for the country’s five medals from this edition of the Worlds. Indians also secured four quota for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo through their showing at the Worlds.

However, the national federation thinks that Indian wrestlers should have been even more prolific at the event.

WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh was quoted as saying by The Tribune: “I asked him (Bajrang Punia’s coach Shako Bentinidis) how come Bajrang keeps giving easy leg holds? Bajrang’s opposition invariably gets hold of his legs for easy points. He then chases the game thereafter.”

Bajrang Punia loses Worlds semifinal in controversial manner

Bajrang is known for conceding early leads and staging comebacks in later stages of matches. Even in the Worlds semifinal, which he lost in controversial circumstances, Bajrang was trailing by 2-9 before leveling the score at 9-9.

Singh was also quoted as saying that the Greco-Roman contingent and Rio Olympics medallist Sakshi Malik were asked some hard questions. “She (Sakshi) cried during the meeting so we decided to back off,” Singh said.