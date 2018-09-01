Sakshi Choudhary fetches gold, two others clinch silver in world youth boxing

Sakshi Choudhary fetched a unanimous verdict over the Croat to clinch the gold medal. (Representational Image) Sakshi Choudhary fetched a unanimous verdict over the Croat to clinch the gold medal. (Representational Image)

Former junior world champion boxer Sakshi Choudhary (57kg) added the youth crown to her cabinet, claiming the gold with a dominating victory over Nikolina Cacic of Croatia here today. Sakshi fetched a unanimous verdict over the Croat to clinch the gold medal.

However, Asian champions Manisha (64kg) and silver-medallist Anamika (51kg) settled for silver medals. Anamika lost a close one to American Destiny Garcia but Manisha was out-punched by England’s Gemma Richardson.

Anamika went down 2-3 after a gruelling bout in which she matched the American punch for punch but could not find favour with the judges. Asian champion Manisha squared off against Richardson in the last Indian bout of the day. Although she had her moments with some power-packed right straights but the effort was just not enough to stop the clinical English girl.

Earlier, Jony (60kg) and Astha Pahwa (75kg) joined Asian medallists Bhavesh Kattimani (52kg) and Ankit Khatana (60kg) and Neha Yadav (+81kg) and Sakshi Gaidhani (81kg) in settling for bronze medals after semifinal losses.

The Indian women’s team had claimed seven medals in the previous edition of the event and has surpassed that number this time.

