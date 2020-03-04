Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Must Read

Sakshi Chaudhary advances to quarters of boxing’s Asian Olympic Qualifiers

Sakshi Chaudhary, who is only 19, prevailed in a split verdict against the Asian Games bronze-medallist in an engrossing bout. She will next be up against Korea's Im Aeji on March 9.

By: PTI | Amman (jordan) | Published: March 4, 2020 6:25:59 pm
Sakshi Chaudhary stunned Thailand’s Nilawan Techasuep to enter the quarterfinals of the Asian Olympic Qualifiers for boxing. (Source: IOA)

Former junior world champion Sakshi Chaudhary (57kg) stunned Asian silver-medallist and fourth seed Nilawan Techasuep of Thailand to enter the quarterfinals of the Asian Olympic Qualifiers for boxing in Amman, Jordan on Wednesday.

The two-time youth world champion Indian, who is only 19, prevailed in a split verdict against the Asian Games bronze-medallist in an engrossing bout. She will next be up against Korea’s Im Aeji on March 9.

Making the semifinals would assure her of a spot in the Tokyo Olympics scheduled in July-August this year. The opening round was fought on even keel for most part but Sakshi managed to be ahead of her fancied rival in a split verdict.

Sakshi Chaudhary after her match against Thailand’s Nilawan Techasuep. (Source: IOA)

Techasuep came out all guns blazing in the second round and caught Sakshi off-guard with a barrage of combination straight punches. The Indian was pushed to the backfoot by the aggressive Thai, whose left jab was particularly eye-catching.

But the judges ruled in Sakshi’s favour in a 3-2 second round verdict. In the final three minutes, Saskhi’s counter-attacks proved enough to trump Techasuep’s consistent aggression.

On Tuesday, the seasoned duo of Gaurav Solanki (57kg) and Ashish Kumar (75kg) advanced to the pre-quarterfinals in the men’s draw.

Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Solanki defeated two-time Kyrgyz national champion Akylbek Esenbek Uulu, while Asian Championship silver-medallist Ashish got the better of Taiwan’s Kan Chia-Wei.

Ashish will square off against Kyrgyzstan’s Omurbek Bekzhigit Uulu, who has been seeded fourth. Solanki, whose CWG gold was in the 52kg division, will be up against top-seeded Uzbek Mirazizbek Mirzakhalilov, who got a bye into the second round.

Mirzakhalilov is the reigning world champion in this weight category besides being a gold-medallist at the 2018 Asian Games as well as the Asian Championships.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Coronavirus and its threat to Tokyo Olympics
Coronavirus and its threat to Tokyo Olympics
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Mar 04: Latest News