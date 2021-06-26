scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 26, 2021
Sajan Prakash first ever Indian swimmer to make ‘A’ cut for Olympics

Sajan Prakash became the first ever Indian swimmer to earn an automatic qualifying spot in the Olympics. His qualification shuts the door on young Srihari Nataraj, who had been nominated for an Universality Place.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: June 26, 2021 8:35:43 pm
India's Sajan Prakash created a new national record in the 200m butterfly event. (File Photo/AP)

Sajan Prakash breached the automatic qualifying mark for the Tokyo Olympics at the Sette Colli Trophy in Rome on Saturday, becoming the first ever Indian swimmer to make the ‘A’ cut for Olympics. He clocked 1:56.38 in the 200m butterfly event, a new national record. The automatic qualifying mark for the Olympics was set at 1:56.48.

On Friday, Srihari Nataraj came agonizingly close to becoming the first Indian swimmer to achieve the ‘A’ cut at the same event. In the 100m backstroke event, he won his race in 53.90 seconds, 0.04 seconds short of the qualifying time set at 53.85 seconds for the Tokyo Games.

Sajan Patel’s ‘A’ time qualification also means that 20-year-old Nataraj is set to miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. This is set to be Sajan Prakash’s second Olympics. He had been the male swimmer nominated by India at Rio Olympics.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Swimming Federation of India (SFI) announced Srihari Nataraj and Maana Patel as their nominations for the Universality Places for the Tokyo Olympics.

FINA qualification pathway provides for two (2) qualification times i.e. Olympic qualification time (A time) and Olympic Selection time (B time).

Any swimmer achieving the A time at a FINA-approved competition within the qualification period will get an automatic berth. Any swimmer achieving the B time may receive an invitation depending on the remaining quota places to be decided after accounting for all A quota, relay only, and Universality Places.

The FINA qualification pathway provides for “Universality Place” for one man & one woman, provided no swimmer from the country has achieved an A qualification time.

