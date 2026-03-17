SAI to take action on unrecognised Khelo India body

After being alerted about an organization named Youth Khelo India Federation reaching out to athletes for participation in the ‘International Games 2026 Thailand’, the Sports Authority of India clarified that it was unrecognized.

The Youth Khelo India Federation called for entries in two sports — taekwondo and boxing — with a participation fee of $825 that would also cover air tickets, lodging and food for the athletes. A brochure that was being sent to athletes via social media and email also had bank account details to deposit the participation fees.

When an athlete reached out to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for clarification about the status of the Youth Khelo India Federation, SAI responded with a fact check on X, saying that the organization is not recognized by SAI or the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS). It also mentioned that SAI doesn’t authorize any private entity to collect participation fees from athletes for international events.