SAI to take action on unrecognised Khelo India body

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After being alerted about an organization named Youth Khelo India Federation reaching out to athletes for participation in the ‘International Games 2026 Thailand’, the Sports Authority of India clarified that it was unrecognized.
The Youth Khelo India Federation called for entries in two sports — taekwondo and boxing — with a participation fee of $825 that would also cover air tickets, lodging and food for the athletes. A brochure that was being sent to athletes via social media and email also had bank account details to deposit the participation fees.
When an athlete reached out to the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for clarification about the status of the Youth Khelo India Federation, SAI responded with a fact check on X, saying that the organization is not recognized by SAI or the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS). It also mentioned that SAI doesn’t authorize any private entity to collect participation fees from athletes for international events.
In the six-page brochure seen by The Indian Express, the organization claims to be affiliated to the Indian Olympic Association(IOA), the Asian Sports Association (ASA), Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports and Youth Khelo India. Logos of the IOA, sports ministry and Khelo India are also printed on the brochure. However, in a directive issued by the MYAS in January, it is mentioned that National Sports Federations (NSFs) are not allowed to use the logos of the Ministry and SAI. They can only use a text statement to confirm their affiliation.
An organisation operating under the name ‘Youth Khelo India Federation’ is claiming affiliation with the Government of India, #KheloIndia, and the Indian Olympic Association.
The organisation is also soliciting payments from athletes by requesting an entry fee of $825 per… pic.twitter.com/ztqbisJLRk
— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 17, 2026
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Apart from mentioning the bogus affiliation, the brochure also lists out scholarships for National Games medallists. The document is undersigned by Salma, General Secretary, Youth Khelo India Federation. However, no such organization is listed on the website of IOA or the MYAS.
“We came to know about such a scam when an athlete reached out to us. The athlete wrote a letter to SAI asking about the validity of the organisation. The organisation has also conducted so-called national events in the past,” a source related to the issue told The Indian Express. “The athlete sought clarity on whether Youth Khelo India Federation is an official body and if it is recognized by MYAS. SAI is planning to take this matter up legally, as it is unconstitutional to run a sports organization like this.”
When The Indian Express tried to contact the details provided on the brochure of the Youth Khelo Indian Federation, the calls were unanswered.