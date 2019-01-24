Toggle Menu
SAI suspends officials arrested by CBI on corruption charges, pending enquiry

The officials were arrested after raids were conducted at the SAI headquarters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on January 17.

SAI suspended four of its officials, who were arrested by CBI last week on corruption charges. (Representational Image) 

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Thursday suspended four of its officials, who were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last week on corruption charges, pending an enquiry. The SAI officials alleged to be involved in corruption were Sanjeev Sharma (Director), VK Sharma (Upper Division Clerk), Harinder Prasad (Junior Accounts Officer) and Lalit Jolly (Dealing Hand, who was previously Laundry Supervisor).

“In accordance with the Central Services Recruitment rules, these four alleged officials have been suspended with immediate effect pending inquiry,” a SAI official told PTI. “They are in judicial custody till February 1 and the CBI is conducting its own inquiry. Their job remains suspended till they get a clean cheat from the investigating agency,” the official added.

They were arrested after raids were conducted at the SAI headquarters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on January 17. Besides, the quartet, two other private contractor Mandeep Ahuja and his employee Yunus were also arrested for their involvement in the alleged racket.

It has been alleged that these officials, all belonging to the administrative wing of SAI, demanded 3 per cent cut to clear a transport bill of Rs 19 lakh.

