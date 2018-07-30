Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Saina Nehwal accept ‘Green Challenge’

Sachin Tendulkar shared a picture of him planting a saple. (Source: Twitter) Sachin Tendulkar shared a picture of him planting a saple. (Source: Twitter)

Former India batting maestros Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman and star shuttler Saina Nehwal accepted and went through with the ‘green challenge’ to plant saplings under Telangana government’s ‘Haritha Haram’ the state’s massive plantation drive.

After the challenge was extended to Sachin and VVS by Telangana’s Industry and Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao, the duo attached pictures of the saplings they planted.

Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, had invited the former cricketers and other celebrities to plant saplings. Sachin tweeted, “Thank you, @KTRTRS, for nominating me for the green challenge #HarithaHaram. I accept the challenge and hope all of you do too. The key to a greener planet is in our hands.”

“The love of gardening is a seed once sown that never dies. Great initiative @KTRTRS, I have planted pomegranate, water apple & Laxman Phal saplings. I nominate @virendersehwag, @M_Raj03 & @Pvsindhu1A to plant 3 trees, nurture them and make #HarithaHaram a sustainable movement,” tweeted Laxman.

Saina, meanwhile, had been posed the challenge by MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha and daughter of Chandrasekhar Rao. In the tweet, Saina wrote, “Thank you ma’am @RaoKavitha .. for nominating me . Let’s all together make our world greener and clean. Here’s my contribution and I further nominate @taapsee ,@ShraddhaKapoor and @eshagupta2811 to take up the green challenge. #HarithaHaram”

Sachin did not specifically spread the challenge forward but VVS pushed Virender Sehwag, Mithali Raj and PV Sindhu to join in on the drive. Nehwal extended the challenge to Bollywood celebrities Taapsee Pannu, Esha Gupta and Shraddha Kapoor.

The fourth phase of Haritha Haram, the flagship programme of the state government, is scheduled to be launched on August 1. It envisages in increasing the green cover in the state from the present 23 percent to 33A percent of the total geographical area.

According to a statement from the minister’s office, a total of 80 crore saplings have been planted as against the target of 230 crores in four years.

(With inputs from ANI)

