Pramod Bhagat is a source of inspiration for entire world: Sachin Tendulkar

After the newly-crowned Paralympics gold medallist Pramod Bhagat met Sachin Tendulkar on Wednesday, the legendary cricketer praised the shuttler for his recent achievement, saying he is “a source of inspiration for the entire world.”

Pramod met the “Master Blaster” at the latter’s residence in Mumbai.

“Childhood dream comes true! I can’t believe how happy I am today. As a kid I took inspiration from sir @sachin_rt,” Pramod wrote as a caption on Twitter.

“The words you spoke to me today will stay with me forever & will keep inspiring me for life. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. I will be sleepless tonight.”

In reply to the 33-year-old’s tweet, Tendulkar said in a post on Twitter, “Even I was delighted to meet you, Pramod. It pleased me to know about your childhood. What you did for your country at the Paralympics is a very big achievement.”

“You are a source of inspiration for the entire world, not only for India. Continue shining our country’s reputation in a similar fashion in the future!”

मुझे भी आपसे मिलकर बहुत खुशी हुई प्रमोद और आपके बचपन के बारे में जानकर बहुत अच्छा लगा। आपने जो देश के लिए किया है वह बहुत बड़ी सफलता है। आप भारत ही नहीं, पूरी दुनिया के लिए प्रेरणा के स्रोत हैं। ऐसे ही 🇮🇳 का नाम ऊंचा करते रहो! 😃🏸 https://t.co/mVYWWjCxAq — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 9, 2021

Pramod bagged India’s first-ever badminton gold medal at the Games, Olympics or Paralympics, after beating Great Britain’s Daniel Bethell 21-14, 21-17 in the men’s singles SL3 event at the Tokyo Paralympic Games last Saturday.

“I dedicate this medal to my parents who are no more. They always dreamt of me going to the Paralympics and bringing laurels to the country. They would have been the happiest of all if they were to be around,” the world number had said.

“I am also grateful to all the Indians who have supported and believed in my ability. The feeling of winning gold is unmatched. The emotions when the National Anthem was played when I was standing on the podium was something which I will never forget. There can’t be a better feeling for any athlete.”