Sachin Tendulkar didn’t need to get admitted to the hospital: Maharashtra minister

Maharashtra minister Aslam Shaikh Tuesday stirred a row over cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar’s recent discharge post recovery from Covid-19, saying celebrities not having serious Covid symptoms should not occupy hospital beds in Mumbai.

“Celebrities who are asymptomatic should take treatment at home, not occupy beds in the hospital. Some celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Sachin Tendulkar did not need to get admitted to the hospital,” Shaikh was quoted as saying by ANI.

“Beds should be left for the needy,” the state textiles minister added.

Tendulkar, who took part in the Road Safety World Series Challenge in Raipur, was among four players – Irfan and Yusuf Pathan and S Badrinath – to test positive for the virus on March 27.

He was hospitalised on April 2 as a precautionary measure.

Amid talk of an extended lockdown in Maharashtra, Shaikh said the government will come out with fresh restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus. He added that the government was assessing the possible implications of another lockdown.

The minister also attributed the explosion of cases in the state to increased testing.

Maharashtra had reported 63,294 infections on Sunday, it’s highest single-day tally since the pandemic began. However, the cases dropped significantly to 51,751 on Monday, apparently due to a lesser number of tests conducted over the weekend. The state’s overall tally now stands at 34,58,996.

The toll was at 58,245 as of Monday, as per a bulletin issued by the state health department.