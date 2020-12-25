scorecardresearch
Friday, December 25, 2020
Sachin Tendulkar, Cristiano Ronaldo and other sports stars spread Christmas cheer

Sachin Tendulkar and Cristiano Ronaldo, among other sportstars, wished their fans and well-wishers on Friday as the world celebrated Christmas 2020.

By: Sports Desk | December 25, 2020 9:15:46 pm
Sachin wished his fans a ‘blessed’ Christmas, saying, “Merry Christmas everyone! Christmas has always been about togetherness and giving. Let’s make it special for the people around us, even in the smallest of ways. Have a blessed one.” The tweet also included a video, which showed the 47-year-old dressed in a Santa Claus costume.

Other sports stars like Novak Djokovic, Virat Kohli also took to social media to spread the Christmas cheer:

 

