Sachin Tendulkar, Cristiano Ronaldo and other sports stars spread Christmas cheer

Sachin Tendulkar and Cristiano Ronaldo, among other sportstars, wished their fans and well-wishers on Friday as the world celebrated Christmas 2020.

Sachin wished his fans a ‘blessed’ Christmas, saying, “Merry Christmas everyone! Christmas has always been about togetherness and giving. Let’s make it special for the people around us, even in the smallest of ways. Have a blessed one.” The tweet also included a video, which showed the 47-year-old dressed in a Santa Claus costume.

Other sports stars like Novak Djokovic, Virat Kohli also took to social media to spread the Christmas cheer:

Wishing each and everyone a very Merry Christmas. 🎄⭐😀 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 25, 2020

We wish you a Merry Christmas!! Full of love, health and happiness🎅🏻🎄❤️ pic.twitter.com/Xpb7wu2kmU — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 24, 2020

Merry Christmas to everyone. Feeling very lucky to be with my parents and family and being able to share this special day together. pic.twitter.com/MB9iX7QaTY — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) December 25, 2020

Merry Christmas everyone! Here’s a throwback to Christmas 2013 with @DaniWillis91 Unfortunately many of us aren’t able to celebrate with our loved ones this year. Let’s hope 2021 is a much brighter year for all 🎄 pic.twitter.com/XjRKZapTbE — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) December 25, 2020

Wishing you and your family a year full of happiness, satisfaction and good success. Stay healthy & safe in 2021.. Merry Christmas to all 🎄🌲🤶 #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/uE6vk0rPM0 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) December 25, 2020

