India’s S8UL and GodLike Esports selected for 2026 Esports Club Partner program as India emerge as key growth region

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The Esports Foundation (EF) has selected S8UL and GodLike Esports, two of India’s leading esports clubs, for its 2026 Club Partner Program. They join 40 global organisations in a $20 million (approx. INR 189 crore) annual initiative aimed at building a sustainable and connected esports ecosystem.
Now in its third year, the program provides participating clubs with up to $1 million (approx. INR 9.4 crore) in funding, along with strategic support and international exposure leading up to the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2026.
S8UL made history last year as the first Indian organisation selected for the program. The four-time Esports Awards winner has since expanded its global presence across competition and content. S8UL competed at EWC 2025 in Apex Legends, Chess, and EA FC.
GodLike Esports now joins S8UL as the second Indian club in the program. Both organisations will roll out initiatives, including content, creator collaborations, fan campaigns, watch parties, and community events to bring Indian fans closer to the EWC.
Since its launch in 2023, the program has invested over $100 million (approx. INR 948 crore) into clubs worldwide, supporting development across competitive operations, marketing, and fan engagement. In 2025 alone, participating clubs delivered more than 330 million campaign views and engaged over 10 million fans through 370 initiatives. More than 130 watch parties were hosted globally, while the Superfan program brought over 2,000 fans to the EWC 2025 arenas in Riyadh.
The selected 2026 clubs reach a combined audience of over 300 million fans across North America, Europe, MENA, China, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, and Latin America. For India, this marks a significant step forward. S8UL’s inclusion last year allowed Indian players like Nihal Sarin to compete under their banner in chess. Now with GodLike also on board, Indian esports continues to gain ground on the world stage. The program aims to provide financial stability to professional esports organisations, helping them expand into new titles and grow global fanbases rather than relying solely on prize money.
The Foundation recently identified India as a key growth region for the 2026 Club Partner Program.
In a conversation with The Indian Express earlier this year, Mike McCabe, Deputy CEO of Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) had said that the EWCF was evaluating the Club Partner Program in India and acknowledged the region’s significant growth potential.
When asked about the possibility of a dedicated Indian qualifier slot and how the EWCF views the Indian audience, McCabe replied: “Last year, we had our first Indian club in our Club Partner Program, and it worked out very well. We’re currently evaluating applications for 2026 and will announce the team in the coming weeks. It was a very positive first year. What struck me personally, and the team more broadly, was the incredible passion of Indian fans and how vocal they were in supporting their clubs… It was amazing,” he had said to this newspaper.