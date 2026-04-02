India’s S8UL and GodLike Esports selected for 2026 Esports Club Partner program as India emerge as key growth region

The Esports Foundation (EF) has selected S8UL and GodLike Esports, two of India’s leading esports clubs, for its 2026 Club Partner Program. They join 40 global organisations in a $20 million (approx. INR 189 crore) annual initiative aimed at building a sustainable and connected esports ecosystem.

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Now in its third year, the program provides participating clubs with up to $1 million (approx. INR 9.4 crore) in funding, along with strategic support and international exposure leading up to the Esports World Cup (EWC) 2026.

S8UL made history last year as the first Indian organisation selected for the program. The four-time Esports Awards winner has since expanded its global presence across competition and content. S8UL competed at EWC 2025 in Apex Legends, Chess, and EA FC.