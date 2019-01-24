Toggle Menu
Russian Olympic Committee rejects prospect of 2020 banhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/sport-others/russian-olympic-committee-rejects-prospect-of-2020-ban-5553482/

Russian Olympic Committee rejects prospect of 2020 ban

After Russia turned over data from the Moscow anti-doping laboratory, more than two weeks after a Dec. 31 deadline, WADA said Tuesday it wouldn't ban Russia's anti-doping agency for missing the deadline.

World Anti-Doping Agency, Lance Armstrong, Court of Arbitration for Sport, doping
WADA had conditionally – and controversially – reinstated the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in September

The Russian Olympic Committee said Tuesday there is no chance its team could be banned from next year’s Olympics, even though that’s the consequence threatened by a key World Anti-Doping Agency committee if it finds Russia faked key lab data.

After Russia turned over data from the Moscow anti-doping laboratory, more than two weeks after a Dec. 31 deadline, WADA said Tuesday it wouldn’t ban Russia’s anti-doping agency for missing the deadline.

However, WADA’s Compliance Review Committee has said it will recommend a blanket Olympic ban on Russia for next year’s games in Tokyo if the data _ which was under guard by Russian law enforcement _ has been tampered with.

“From time to time information appears that our Olympic team’s participation in the Tokyo Games is in question because of certain potentially possible new sanctions,” Pozdnyakov said in a statement. “I think that there is no basis for these kinds of fears.”

Pozdnyakov cited a comment from International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach’s New Year message that the ROC had “served its sanction.” The ROC and the Russian flag were banned from last year’s Winter Olympics over doping, but 168 people were allowed to compete as “Olympic Athletes from Russia.”

Pozdnyakov added the ROC had good relations with the IOC and WADA but didn’t directly address the issue of the lab data.

Advertising

“Over the last year all the steps we have taken have been met with full support from our colleagues and I think our cooperation on all issues is constructive,” Pozdnyakov said.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Weightlifter Sanjita Chanu free to compete, with a rider
2 Pro Wrestling League: Bajrang Punia prevails over Haji Aliyev to give Punjab Royals 4-3 win over MP Yodha
3 Was on the verge of quitting weightlifting and job after doping charges, says Sanjita Chanu