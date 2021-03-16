Russian hockey player dies after being hit by puck

A 19-year-old Russian hockey player has died after being hit in the head by the puck during a game, his club and the league said Tuesday.

Defenseman Timur Faizutdinov was playing for Dynamo St. Petersburg’s junior team in a playoff game against Loko Yaroslavl on Friday when he was struck by a puck hit from the neutral zone.

19-year-old MHK Dynamo St. Petersburg defenseman, Timur Faizutdinov, took a puck to the head vs. Loko Yaroslavl and is currently fighting for his life at the hospital. He’s played 183 games for the Junior club and was named the captain at the start of the season. pic.twitter.com/oQ9vpZUUct — Dylan Griffing (@GriffingDylan) March 12, 2021

Faizutdinov collapsed and was treated on the ice by the team doctor and paramedics before being taken to a hospital in the city of Yaroslavl.

The Junior Hockey League said Faizutdinov died Tuesday after “doctors fought for Timur’s life over the course of three days.”

Loko Yaroslavl and Dynamo St. Petersburg lining up at the bluelines in honor of Timur Faizutdinov. pic.twitter.com/Em3MVvR6te — Dylan Griffing (@GriffingDylan) March 15, 2021

Dynamo said upcoming games in competitions, including the Kontinental Hockey League, will begin with a minute’s silence for Faizutdinov.