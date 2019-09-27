Rugby World Cup: England rout U.S., spotlighting imbalance of power between tiers

Tier 2 teams, which include second-tier and developing rugby nations like the United States and Canada, have been improving, but their matches Thursday against England and Italy, two traditional powers from Tier 1, showed that the gap between the two groups remains wide.

How wide? How about seven tries to one wide?

England’s dominant forward pack pushed the Americans around all night — steamrollering through them, scampering past them, bulling over them — to score seven tries en route to a 45-7 blowout in Kobe. In Fukuoka on Thursday afternoon, Italy scored seven tries and thrashed the Canadians, 48-7. Both North American teams escaped shutout losses only through a late try, but both were clearly overmatched.

“England was ruthless in the areas they thought they could exploit on us,” the American captain Blaine Scully said. At a postgame news conference he added, “The English demonstrated why they’re one of the best teams in the world.”

Italy usually finishes at the bottom of the annual Six Nations tournament among Europe’s Tier 1 nations, behind England, France, Ireland, Scotland and Wales. And before Thursday’s matches, the Italians were even ranked one place behind the No. 13 Americans. Yet they had no trouble against Canada, which has failed to advance out of pool play at the past six World Cups.

The lopsided defeats were hardly surprising. Earlier Tier 1 vs. Tier 2 matches at this World Cup have featured blowout wins by England over Tonga; by Italy over Namibia; and by Wales over Georgia. Even Fiji, one of the best of the Tier 2s and a team that has managed to attain a top-10 world ranking, lost to Australia by 18 points.

After the Americans’ loss to England, their South African coach, Gary Gold, described the mood in the U.S. team’s changing room as “somber.”

“We’re still bitterly disappointed in the performance and the result, but I have a tremendous amount of confidence and faith in these players,” Gold said. “We will be better. We definitely will be better.”

But his team is in a pool with three Tier 1 nations, and it will face France next followed by Argentina. It will have to improve vastly to have even a slight chance of victory against those teams.

The Americans started the game on a positive note, moving the ball into the England half through several phases of play, but an early ankle injury to prop David Ainu’u took them out of their rhythm.

England flyhalf George Ford then took advantage of a lapse in the American defense and dashed in for a score in the fifth minute, and that opened the floodgates. Ford’s vision and management of the England offense kept the Americans off balance all night.

Ainu’u’s injury also forced an early change in the front row of American forwards, which may have affected their play in scrums and in defending against England’s driving maul tactic, where a player takes the ball behind the big forwards, who drive ahead together in a pack. England scored its two other first-half tries off the tactic and led by 19-0 at halftime.

England ran off a few more highlight reel plays, including a try by Joe Cokanasiga after a pass from Jonathan Joseph, who flummoxed American defenders with a fake offload before passing to Cokanasiga.

A low point of the match came in the 70th minute. England’s Owen Farrell lost control of the ball deep in the England half, which would have given the Americans an attacking scrum. But John Quill, an American flanker, charged into Farrell’s head with his shoulder and was shown a red card. The Americans thus had to play the rest of the game a man short, and Quill could face further disciplinary action.

Then, in the 78th minute, the American fullback Will Hooley went down hard after a collision and was taken off the field on a stretcher. He was taken to the hospital for evaluation with a suspected concussion.

After a wild final scene with turnovers going both ways after the end of the full 80 minutes, the United States managed to score a consolation try with the substitute center Bryce Campbell taking a pass from flyhalf A.J. MacGinty and crossing the try line.

“The more opportunities that we get to play teams of the level of England and last November like Ireland, it gives us more opportunity to improve,” Gold, the U.S. coach, had said before the game.

His team’s first shot at one was a disappointment. It will get another against France on Wednesday in Fukuoka.