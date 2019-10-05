No props to Gli Azzurri

Two Italians Andrea Lovotti and Nicola Quaglio picked South African Duane Vermulean, each holding onto his thighs and tipped him, inexplicably soon after a penalty was awarded to Italy in the 42nd minute. Then they dropped Vermulean, nicknamed ‘Thor’ on his head. The moment of madness got Lovotti sent off with a red card and Italy reduced to 14 men.

Not that 15 could’ve stopped South Africa from inflicting a bruising 49-3 victory on Italy in the Rugby World Cup’s most exciting group. But it was a wretched day for Italian props — two were lost to injuries pretty early in the first half. This means scrums — South Africa’s biggest weapon with their imperious pack — went uncontested as the tighthead prop (those flanking the hooker in the three-person first row) was lost early, and then his replacement also went back fearing concussion, and leaving the Springboks bemused.

Early in the second half, Italy were only just picking momentum in SA’s last 22 metres, when Lovotti (starting to go for a low tackle – all kosher – on the upper leg) suddenly picked Vermulean with Quaglio catching hold of the other leg, and bottom-upped the unfortunate South African. The ref who was about to supervise the penalty was soon distracted by these two Italians upending the No 8 nicked the Norse Lord of Thunder. And to the utter shock of everyone around they let loose his legs and let him fall head-first.

Vermulean used his hands to land – somewhat safe. Ref flashed the red, and was heard telling the TMO (like third umpire), “So, (Number) 1 (Lovotti) has caught his left leg in the air and dropped him head first. Blue 1 is the worse defender of those two.” Italy would lose one more prop. South Africa would continue hammering them.

Plop goes the prop 1

The Springboks were doing their thing — explosive winger Cheslin Kolbe dancing away to tries, ‘Two metre Pieter’ — Steph du-Toit getting close to the tryline too and Handre Pollard converting promptly. But this seemed to be in the backdrop of Italy’s prop woes that started in the 2nd minute. Heavy contacts were flying everywhere when during a double knock on, prop Simoni Ferrari harmed his hamstring and was replaced.

Prop 1 gone.

Unlucky 13th

Faf De Klerk was on the ball when Marco Riccioni — who replaced Ferrari – seemed to have hurt his ribs. “Who in the Italian camp walked under a ladder, with a black cat, a broken mirror, and didn’t throw salt over their left shoulder? Awful luck.” The Guardian noted.

Riccioni would then go off for a high tackle assessment though no knock to the head was picked by the cameras but he had a nasty bump on the noggin. Referee Barnes would declare uncontested scrums for the next 10 minutes as Italy ran out of tighthead props and Springboks were denied their weapon of a mammoth imposing scrum.

The game though continued with South Africa fiercely tackling the Italians and piling fierce misery on the Italians who were spared a regular scrum but were hounded with driving mauls (standing tanks of front rowers). It drove the Italians even madder and the frustration saw them launch high tackles and being slapped with five penalties in first half.

When Riccioni went for good in the 18th minute, the rest of the match would have no scrums like rugby league. It was riding roughshod ferociously on the Italians even minus the scrums.

No love from Lovotti

It’s when Lovotti pulled off his foolish tippling, bottoms downing of a man. Italy had a thrilling break into the Springbok last third with Steyn taking off and had just been awarded penalty for offside five metres out. What got into the headband- wearing-Lovotti’s head in the cleanout to invert Vermulean 180 degree only he would know (and Quaglio too), as they just dropped him and allowed him to fall on his head for a clear red. The nasty tip tackle from a rash of bad rage meant Italy lost their third prop of the game. The loose headed one this time.

“A justified sanction at a World Cup where repeatedly we’ve heard that protection of the head must be paramount. And he and Quaglio then dumped the unfortunate Vermeulen right on his,” The Guardian wrote.