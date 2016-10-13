Follow Us:
Friday, June 22, 2018
Romania weightlifting medallist fails Rio Olympic drug test

Gabriel Sincraian, who won bronze in the men's 85-kilogram category in Rio, tested positive for excess testosterone.

Published: October 13, 2016
Gabriel Sincraian could face a life ban for a second offense.
The International Weightlifting Federation says a Romanian who won a bronze medal at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics will lose his medal after failing a doping test.

The IWF says Gabriel Sincraian, who won bronze in the men’s 85-kilogram category in Rio, tested positive for excess testosterone.

In a statement, the IWF lists Sincraian along with three other lifters whose failed drug tests had earlier been made public.

The IWF did not say when the tests were conducted, only that the lifters “committed an anti-doping rule violation in connection with the Olympic Games Rio 2016.”

The federation says “their respective results in the Olympic Games Rio 2016 were disqualified.”

Sincraian returned last year from a two-year doping ban for the banned steroid stanozolol. He could face a life ban for a second offense.

