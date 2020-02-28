Ritu Phogat dictates proceedings in second MMA fight against China’s Wu Chiao Chen

Ritu Phogat in action against China’s Wu Chiao Chen. (Source: One Championship) Ritu Phogat in action against China’s Wu Chiao Chen. (Source: One Championship)

Ritu Phogat continued her dominance in the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) circuit, as the Indian defeated China’s Wu Chiao Chen at the ONE: KING OF THE JUNGLE at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday. The Indian, who made her second MMA appearance on Friday, didn’t give her opponent any chance and won the bout comfortably.

How Ritu Phogat won the contest?

The wrestler-turned-MMA fighter maintained her grip in all the three rounds of the bout. She executed early takedowns and kept her opponent pinned for most part of the match.

However, Wu did try to produce some fightback in the second round, but Phogat proved too strong in the grappling exchanges, something that her opponent failed to get hold of.

Ritu then wrapped up the contest in the third and final round as she dictated proceedings by landing deadly blows on Wu before she was unanimously declared the winner by all the three judges present.

What Ritu Phogat said after her bout?

“Winning my second match at ONE Championship has been a very good feeling and my confidence level has been boosted further,” Ritu said after her match. “I would like to thank my coaches and my Indian supporters for watching. My goal of becoming India’s first MMA world champion is still a long way away but I will keep working with a lot of dedication to reach that,” she added.

Phogat’s victory follows a sizzling debut last year where she finished Nam Hee Kim in the first round by technical knockout.

Training with multiple Muay Thai and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu World Champions in Singapore has helped the 25-year-old up her striking and submission skills and she hopes that her success will inspire more Indians to follow her path.

“I am thrilled to be representing India in MMA now. This is a growing sport and I foresee that it will be huge in India real soon,” said Phogat.

