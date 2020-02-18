Ritu Phogat’s One Championship event forced behind closed doors due to coronavirus

Ritu Phogat made her MMA debut in 2019 beating South Korea’s Kim Nam-hee (Source: Twitter) Ritu Phogat made her MMA debut in 2019 beating South Korea’s Kim Nam-hee (Source: Twitter)

Ritu Phogat’s second-ever mixed martial arts (MMA) showdown in One Championship will go ahead behind closed doors in Singapore on February 28 due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

Phogat’s “King Of The Jungle” bout against China’s Wu Chiao Chen will go on as planned, but just without the fans.

The 25-year-old kickstarted her MMA career on November 16 with a technical knockout against South Korea’s Kim Nam-hee. The “Age of Dragons” contest in Beijing, China lasted just a little over three minutes.

Fans who had purchased tickets for the event at the 12,000-capacity Indoor Stadium would be refunded, it said in a Facebook post.

“In light of the coronavirus situation in Singapore, I have made the decision to convert ONE: King of the Jungle on February 28 into a closed event for broadcast only,” wrote Chatri Sityodtong, the CEO of ONE Championship.

“If you purchased tickets to attend the event at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, you will receive a full refund.”

Singapore’s tally of 77 cases is one of the highest outside mainland China, where more than 1,800 people have been killed in the epidemic.

The virus has already forced ONE Championship to relocate its April 10 event from Chongqing, China to Jakarta.

