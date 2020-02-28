In pin-drop silence, Ritu Phogat hopes to pin-down rival

Ritu Phogat has been training at the Evolve MMA Gym since signing the contract with One Championship last February. (Source: One Championship) Ritu Phogat has been training at the Evolve MMA Gym since signing the contract with One Championship last February. (Source: One Championship)

Ritu Phogat remembers the deafening noise during her first walkout in China last year. And it bums her out that there won’t be any when she marches to her second MMA fight on Friday. Phogat’s debut in China successfully capitalised on the Dangal and the surname fanfare. The venue choice for the second fight was again strategic. Singapore has been the home away from home for Phogat, who has been training at the Evolve MMA Gym since signing the contract with One Championship last February.

The coronavirus outbreak however prompted promoters to convert the ‘King of the Jungle’ event into an empty arena show for broadcast only. “It will be a little weird for sure. If the crowd is shouting for you, getting invested then you also get a different kind of energy,” Phogat says about fighting Wu Chiao Chen (2-1) of China behind closed doors. “The focus remains on the match however. I would just request all my fans to catch the fight live on streaming.”

Phogat needed 3 minutes and 38 seconds to stop her opponent the first time around. With the debut and any resulting nerves out of her system, Phogat has been counting down the days since the open workout in Delhi earlier this month.

“Bas din ginte raho 28 ke intezaar me. Kab ho, kab match karu (just counting days, waiting for the 28th. When will it be, when will I fight). There were many who turned up in Delhi just to meet me,” says Phogat. “I don’t know how big MMA was before I started, but since I took it up I am seeing interest go up. People keep messaging me, everybody asks me ‘how can I do this? I want to join an MMA gym’. So that is very motivating because you realise that you are fighting for so many people.”

Phogat looked good, for a debutante. The coaches have been raving about her heavy hands, but the movement looked heavier too. She did the classic ‘feinted jabs into a takedown’ well, but the movement isn’t smooth enough, and thus telegraphs the intent.

“The first fight went well but I could note things to improve. I have progressed on all fronts but we will see the real progress on Friday.”

Phogat lists things she has worked on, or perhaps feels comfortable enough to disclose. She took her opponent down thrice, but had to let her stand twice because she couldn’t “work from the position I was in, so I had to let her up and try again.”

But better opponents won’t give Phogat many chances to take them down or simply reset in the hope of a better position. Onus on making the movements happen is on Phogat, who struggled moving from the half guard into a full mount or side control.

Phogat also talks about the moments where she “forgot to go for the punches” once she had Korean Nam Hee Kim on the mat.

“If you see the fight again, there are moments where I am lost. I forget to go for the punches,” Phogat laughs. The Indian did close out the show with sharp elbows and punches, after her corner’s yelled reminders. “These are the things that I’ve had to remember.”

Showing aggression

It’s a question she has been asked in dozens of variants since she announced her switch to MMA: How does a wrestler learn to punch someone in the face? “People forget, wrestling is also very intense. It can be very aggressive. But yes, after years of wrestling training, it takes a while to prepare to punch someone,” says Phogat. “But it’s not a mental thing, that I don’t want to hit. In MMA, it’s part of the sport.”

In terms of inspirations, Phogat can’t do any better. The 25-year-old has been devouring videos of Khabib Nurmagomedov, the UFC lightweight champion with a 28-0 record. The mauler from Dagestan relentlessly takes opponents to the ground and keeps them there. Once down, he advances positions and completes passes, or simply smashes his opponents; the 10 submission and 8 KO wins a perfect template for Phogat to follow.

“I was looking at his movements, entries. Like him, I’m also from a wrestling background and takedown is the main thing. So, I was studying how to control after completing a takedown. His fighting style is very motivating.”

“I feel like her fame might light me up,” her opponent Chen told One Championship. “I feel that if I beat her in this match I could be famous too! I feel grateful to be competing with her. I know her story through the movie, I know her family through the movie, too, and as a female fighter, I feel I can relate to it. She has a lot of fans, I want to make her fans all be mine.”

Phogat had a simpler declaration. “I will look for an even quicker finish through a knockout,” Phogat says. “After that, outside of the cage, we can be friends.”

One Championship’s ‘King of the Jungle: Live on Hotstar and Star Sports Select 2 from 6:00 pm

