India’s Ritu Phogat knocks out Nou Srey Pov to earn 3rd ONE Championship win

Ritu Phogat won her bout in two rounds. (ONE Championship)

India’s Ritu Phogat won against Cambodia’s Nou Srey Pov via TKO (ground and pound) in a second-round stoppage at One: Inside The Matrix in Singapore on Friday. With this victory, the 26-year-old’s MMA professional record reads 3-0 as she remains unbeaten in the MMA.

In a classic battle between a pure grappler vs pure striker, Phogat imposed her will into a dominant win.

In what was the first bout of the evening, Phogat and Pov battled it out in the atomweight division. In both the rounds, the Indian got the better of her rival with smooth transitions and precise strikes.

The showdown against Nou Srey Pov was considered to be the biggest test to date for Ritu in MMA considering the striking skills that her Cambodian counterpart hart. The Indian fighter successfully fended off the challenge bringing her grappling skills into play to counter Pov’s fast hands.

But what changed the bout in Phogat’s favour was the fast movement of her hands as she went for a double leg takedown in the second round and emerged victorious to remain unbeaten in her MMA career.

Phogat made her MMA and ONE Championship debut in November 2019 where she registered a first-round win. She then followed it up with a resounding decision victory in February 2020 against Chinese Taipei’s Wu Chiao Chen.

After the match, the Indian Tigress spoke at the post-match press conference and expressed satisfaction on her performance. However, she was not content with her performance and said.” There is still a long way to go and for my next match, I would like to improve on my striking and ground techniques to face the opponent.”

