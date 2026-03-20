All the technology in the world now and the internet teeming with squash videos. But Veer Chotrani can’t stop looking for that one video that shows his father Manish Chotrani becoming India’s national champion 25 years ago. Conversations over the years have helped him tease out strands of what his father’s game might’ve been like at its peak in Mumbai. The youngster, who made the semifinals of the JSW Indian Open on Friday beating Egyptian Mohamed Sharaf 11-9, 11-8, 11-2, however takes the legacy forward.
“I never watched him at his peak. I try to find videos but just can’t. But the game has changed a lot,” he says. “It’s more physical and explosive. My dad played with wooden racquets that used to be heavier, now lighter ones can generate more power,” he adds.
The Tour runs deeper, so there’s more players at a very high level in Top 50, and the sport is in Olympics. But he remembers being around a squash court for as long as he can remember. “I was almost born there, and I was fascinated by that black ball moving around. I started at 3, and played my first tournament at 6,” the 25-year-old recalls.
Veer would watch the best players in action at 6, travelling to Chennai, and instantly declared Ramy Ashour his idol. “For me he’s the GOAT, the most talented player,” he adds.
The PSA Tour is 8-9 months long, and combined with long flights, and longer matches, the grind can get pretty mentally draining, says the World No 43. “But I do it because I love it,” he says.
Veer graduated from Cornell University in 2024, and moved up from being ranked 150-200 to now 43, initially funding through his pocket. Manish could guide him on the path, but he needed to play smaller tournaments to accumulate ranking points. With its inclusion in the Olympics, government funding has been trickling in.
Veer Chotrani is the son of Manish Chotrani, who became India’s national champion 25 years ago. (Photo: PSA)
His biggest squash asset besides a dad who knows how the game flows, is coach David Palmer, a former twice World champion and ex-World No 1. June to August – basically off-season is spent in the US training, working on fitness that’s so crucial in squash. While outdoor long arduous runs and gym work for building muscles are fairly common, it’s the on-court pressure that coach Palmer puts Veer under to simulate rallies that is slowly improving his game.
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“We have these pressure drills, where he’s attacking all the time, and I try to defend,” Veer explains. His game style is attacking and he likes to finish the ball, but he can learn from Almer who was considered arguably the fittest squash player of his time.
As for his father, those pep talks are reserved for tough days. “He gives me a lot of advice. Mostly motivating, pushing me on days when I don’t feel upto training. That extra push comes from him,” Veer says. He inherited squash genes though he dabbled at all racquet sports at the club. But it’s his own achievements that will help him build a stack of recordings of games to remember.
Shivani Naik is a senior sports journalist and Assistant Editor at The Indian Express. She is widely considered one of the leading voices in Indian Olympic sports journalism, particularly known for her deep expertise in badminton, wrestling, and basketball.
Professional Profile
Role: Assistant Editor and Columnist at The Indian Express.
Specialization: While she covers a variety of sports, she is the primary authority on badminton for the publication. She also writes extensively about tennis, track and field, wrestling, and gymnastics.
Writing Style: Her work is characterized by "technical storytelling"—breaking down the biomechanics, tactics, and psychological grit of athletes. She often provides "long reads" that explore the personal journeys of athletes beyond the podium.
Key Topics & Recent Coverage (Late 2025)
Shivani Naik’s recent articles (as of December 2025) focus on the evolving landscape of Indian sports as athletes prepare for the 2026 Asian Games and beyond:
Indian Badminton's "Hulks": She has recently written about a new generation of Indian shuttlers characterized by power and physicality, such as Ayush Shetty and Sathish Karunakaran, marking a shift from the traditionally finesse-based Indian style.
PV Sindhu’s Resurgence: A significant portion of her late-2025 work tracks PV Sindhu’s tactical shifts under new coaching, focusing on her "sparkle" and technical tweaks to break out of career slumps.
The "Group of Death": In December 2025, she provided detailed tactical previews for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty’s campaign in the BWF World Tour Finals.
Tactical Deep Dives: She frequently explores technical trends, such as the rise of "backhand deception" in modern badminton and the importance of court drift management in international arenas.
Legacy and History: She often revisits the careers of legends like Saina Nehwal and Syed Modi, providing historical context to current Indian successes.
Notable Recent Articles
BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag have it all to do to get through proverbial Group of Death. (Dec 2025)
The age of Hulks in Indian badminton is here. (Dec 2025)
Treadmill, Yoganidra and building endurance: The themes that defined the resurgence of Gayatri and Treesa. (Dec 2025)
Ayush Shetty beats Kodai Naraoka: Will 20-year-old be the headline act in 2026? (Nov 2025)
Modern Cinderella tale – featuring An Se-young and a shoe that fits snugly. (Nov 2025)
Other Sports Interests
Beyond the court, Shivani is a passionate follower of South African cricket, sometimes writing emotional columns about her irrational support for the Proteas, which started because of love for Graeme Smith's dour and doughty Test playing style despite being a left-hander, and sustained over curiosity over their heartbreaking habit of losing ICC knockouts.
You can follow her detailed analysis and columns on her official Indian Express profile page. ... Read More