‘Childhood hero…always waved to you first’: Sports stars pay tributes to Rishi Kapoor

The world of sports paid their tributes to veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away at the age of 67 on Thursday. “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia,” his family said in a statement.

Two legends of their art gone too soon. Deepest condolences to their families, friends and followers! RIP 🙏#RishiKapoor #IrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/FaiCC4legW — Shiva Keshavan, OLY (@100thofasec) April 30, 2020

Shocking to say the least. Never a dull moment with #RishiKapoor around. A laugh a minute. My prayers and thoughts are with Neetu ji, Ranbir and Riddhima. God bless his soul 🙏 #RIPLegend pic.twitter.com/e6jVOW5Pez — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) April 30, 2020

This is unreal and unbelievable. Yesterday Irrfan Khan and today Rishi Kapoor ji. It’s hard to accept this as a legend passes away today. My condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace 😟💔 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 30, 2020

Shocked by the demise of veteran actor Rishi Kapoorji.Never quite got his due for the acting genius that he was! His boyish smile,straight talking ,jovial & endearing personality won him millions of followers.Huge loss.Will miss dearly on the silver screen. OM Shanti 🙏🏻 #gonesoon — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) April 30, 2020

What an absolutely heartbreaking news to wake up to. I’m at a loss of words, rest in peace #RishiKapoor ji 💔 pic.twitter.com/fByjBF3xJd — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 30, 2020

Deeply saddened by the demise of #RishiKapoor ji, just as we are all coming to terms with the passing away of #IrfanKhan . Truly bad times these. — lets stay indoors India 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 30, 2020

Extremely sad to hear about the demise of #RishiKapoor ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones pic.twitter.com/PJUfmCx9hk — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) April 30, 2020

Extremely disheartened to learn about the passing away of #RishiKapoor ji. Heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti ! pic.twitter.com/fXcbomrpN5 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 30, 2020

A childhood icon, so bubbly and one of the friendliest people I have met. Always waved to you first. And what a second wind as an actor! In grief. #RishiKapoor — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 30, 2020

Too much of good is going too soon. After Irrfan its @chintskap.. its a cruel time. — Joydeep Karmakar OLY (@Joydeep709) April 30, 2020

#RishiKapoor childhood hero…gone..heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) April 30, 2020

It’s shocking to hear about the sudden demise of #RishiKapoor ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. 🙏🏻 May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/pAfOGhdzm0 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 30, 2020

It’s unbelievable to lose two legendary actors in two days, deeply saddened to hear about the news of #RishiKapoor ji. May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏻 — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) April 30, 2020

Shocked to hear about the passing away of Rishi Kapoor ji! Bollywood loses another great actor and a wonderful human. My condolences and support to the family. Om Shanti 🙏 Rest in Peace #RishiKapoor #RIP pic.twitter.com/fLZPZE9yTb — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) April 30, 2020

Rishi Kapoor was a popular actor through the 1970s to the 1990s when he worked in movies like Amar Akbar Anthony, Coolie, Karz and Chandni.

