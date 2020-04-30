Follow Us:
Thursday, April 30, 2020
COVID19

‘Childhood hero…always waved to you first’: Sports stars pay tributes to Rishi Kapoor

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 on Thursday.

By: Sports Desk | Published: April 30, 2020 11:23:29 am
rishi kapoor Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 on Thursday. (File Photo)

The world of sports paid their tributes to veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor, who passed away at the age of 67 on Thursday. “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia,” his family said in a statement.

Rishi Kapoor was a popular actor through the 1970s to the 1990s when he worked in movies like Amar Akbar Anthony, Coolie, Karz and Chandni.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

From politics to DJing & biotechnology: Ex La Liga stars take up varied career options post retirement
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Apr 30: Latest News