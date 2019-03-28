Rishabh Pant, Bajrang Punia, Rani Rampal, Manu Bhaker presented DSJA awards

Indian sports stars Rishabh Pant, Bajrang Punia, Rani Rampal and Manu Bhaker were presented the Delhi Sports Journalists Association Best Sportspersons awards by the Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra on Thursday.

Speaking after the award ceremony, Pant said that the media plays a role in supporting junior cricketers. He said, “I can never forget how many Delhi sports journalists encouraged me from my early days.”

Tarak Sinha, who guided Rishabh Pant in his early days, received the Best Coach Award. Pant shared a photo of the same on his Instagram account.

Asian Games gold medal-winning wrestler Bajrang Punia said that the DSJA award would inspire him to work harder in the run-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games. “It is very inspiring when sports journalists give such awards,” he said.

Hockey star Rani Rampal, who was permitted to take a day off from the National Camp in Bengaluru, was delighted to receive the Best Sportswoman award. “We are focused on doing well for India and such awards keep us going in right direction,” she said.

The award for Manu Bhaker, who is representing India in the Asian Air Gun Championship in Chinese Taipei, was received by her father.

Narinder Dhruv Batra, who was the Special Invitee, said recognition of their efforts gives the athletes immense satisfaction and motivation to do better. “What the DSJA is doing here today is very much in line with that belief. And who can be a better jury that the sports journalists themselves who write, report and chronicle up and coming and elite athletes every day,” he said.

The function was attended by many from the sports fraternity including IOC Member Raja Randhir Singh, hockey Olympians Harbinder Singh and Zafar Iqbal, trap shooter Moraad Ali Khan and JK Tyre’s Motor Sports Head Sanjay Sharma presenting the awards to the award winners.

Award winners:

Best Sportsman: Bajrang Punia (Wrestling) and Rishabh Pant (Cricket).

Best Sportswoman: Rani Rampal (Hockey) and Manu Bhaker (Shooting).

Lifetime achievement: Karnam Malleswari (Weightlifting) and Raj Singh (Wrestling).

Best Coach: Jaspal Rana (Shooting) and Tarak Sinha (Cricket).

Special Awards: Abhishek Verma (Archery), Divij Sharan (Tennis), Diksha Dagar (Golf), Gaurav Gill (Motor Sports), Meenakshi Pahuja (Channel Swimming) and Dr. Seema Yadav (Amateur marathon running).