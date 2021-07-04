Revathi emerges fastest in trial for Tokyo-bound 4x400m mixed relay team

The AFI held trials for selecting the female members of India's Tokyo-bound 4*400m relay team in Patiala. (NIS)

Revathi V of Tamil Nadu, a national camper, emerged fastest in the trial to pick two women runners for the 4x400m mixed relay team. The trial was held at the NSNIS, Patiala on Sunday evening.

MR Poovamma, who has run sub-54 seconds this year, was not fielded for the trial. The Karnataka runner is the only one to make sure of her seat for Tokyo.

Revathi V (53.55 seconds), Shuba V (54.26s), Dhanalakshmi S (54.27), Jisna Mathew (54.31s) and 4x400m mixed relay gold medallist in Jakarta Asian Games, Vismaya VK (55.34s), were the athletes who competed in the trial.

Like Poovamma, Revathi is a national camper and is most likely to join the Indian contingent for Tokyo Olympic Games which will commence in another 20 days. Only campers are considered for relay teams. Even Priya Mohan H of Karnataka who clocked 53.29s to emerge champion in women’s 400m event held during the National Senior Inter-State Athletics Championships last week was not invited since she was not part of the national camp.

“A final and official decision will be taken only on Monday,” a top Athletics Federation of India official told indianexpress.com on Sunday evening.

In 2018 Jakarta Asiad, Vismaya was the toast of the Indian relay team which went on to win the gold and two years later her poor timing is worrying all.

The AFI was forced to organise a trial to pick women, 400m runners, for the mixed 4x400m relay team which qualified for the Olympics by virtue of their performance in the World Championships held in Doha 2019, after the women’s 4x400m relay team failed to make the Olympic grade.

Indian girls could not improve the time of 3:39.42s they set at Khalifa International Stadium, Doha on October 5, 2019 during the World Championships or in the national meet at Patiala last week.

The trial was the only way out for the AFI to pick two female runners for the mixed relay team.